Summer Travel: 8 Jungle Homestays in India to Cool Off This Season

From staying right next to the living roots bridge in Meghalaya to exploring the jungles of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger reserve in a boat -- there's something for everyone.

Waking up to the chirping of birds, the rustle of leaves, and a gentle breeze carrying the scent of wildflowers — this was what my mornings would look like living in a remote eco stay in the Jim Corbett National Park. While the mornings brought in a scent of freshness, the nights brought a serene silence with a blanket of stars staring at me.

Currently, I am stuck sitting in front of my laptop working and enduring the increasing summer heat but the memories of the good old days keep me happy. But even if I have to work, you don’t have to! The Better India did the heavy lifting for you and has collected a list of jungle stays for a perfect nature escape.

1. Jungle Hut

In the ’80s, Tamil Nadu natives Joe and Hermie Mathias, who wanted to live a quiet life, retired and used their savings to settle in the Nilgiris’ foothills. In 1986, leveraging the region’s tourism appeal, they established Jungle Hut, a sustainable homestay. Currently run by their son Vikram and his wife Anushri, the homestay is surrounded by wildlife and is a bird-watching haven.

The homestay offers trekking, jungle safaris, and a swimming pool. Accommodations include classic, premium, and deluxe tent rooms, focusing on a minimalist, eco-friendly setup with homemade food.

Book your stay here.

2. Kanarkha Homestay

Located amid the lush green Himalayan forests near Padampuri in the Kumaon region, Uttarakhand, the homestay is a peek into the local cultures. Only a short trek from the Oak tree forests, if you are lucky, you will get a glimpse of the majestic leopards.

Surrounded by fruiting trees such as apricots, plums, peaches and pears, nature is in its most raw form in the area. The homestay offers activities such as horseback riding, trekking, nature walks, jungle walks, hiking, bird watching, stargazing, and milking their domestic cows!

Call on this number — 81783 35056 to book your stay.

3. The Nature Inn

If you wish to enjoy real solitude and quiet, then ‘The Nature Inn’ sitting on the border of a forest in the hills of Wayanad, Kerala, is the perfect place. After a small trek along the steep uphill track, you finally see the homestay covered with mist and greenery.

The caretaker James cooks delicious meals for the guests, which often end up being the highlight of their trip. Indulge in the food prepared using locally-grown tapioca and other vegetables or the local-style fish curry sitting on the veranda of the property.

Call on this number —- 98470 24957 to book your stay.

4. Dhole’s Den

Dhole’s Den, located 250 km from Bengaluru in Bandipur, offers a unique eco-friendly safari experience located in the Bandipur National Forest. Founded by Karthik and Ingrid Davey in 2009, the homestay focuses on sustainability, using solar and wind energy, composting kitchen waste, and recycling sewage water.

It features five living spaces inspired by local architecture, designed for natural cooling and light. Guests can explore the surrounding wildlife through safaris and hikes to enjoy the nature around it.

Book your stay here.

5. Nongriat Homestay

Nestled amid the beautiful hills of Khasi in Meghalaya, Nongriat Homestay is a magical escape from the city’s chaos. After following a trail of 5 km crossing the forest with River Umshiang on the side, you reach the cottage. An interesting fact about the homestay is that it is located adjacent to a 180-year-old living root bridge.

The guests can go for a swim in the natural pools located near the property, they can also take guided nature and forest walks, trekking and star gazing at night.

Book your stay here.

6. Forest Side Farm

For as far as the eye can see, at this homestay, you will only see forest and nature. The Forest Side Farm located near Jim Corbett National Park, is every nature lover’s dream destination. Located in Kotabagh, a quaint village in Uttarakhand, the homestay sits on a 2.5-acre large farm next to a dense Sal forest in the Kaladhungi Range.

The guests can go for walks in the farmland and learn about farm life. They can also travel to the Jim Corbett National Park for a safari. The homestay also has a library with over 200 books to pick from and several board games to enjoy a night in with your family.

Book your stay here.

7. Mystic Himalayan Homestay Urgam

Located in the scenic Urgam Valley of Uttarakhand, amid dense Deodar forests, the mystic Himalayan Homestay offers panoramic views of snow capped Himalayas. The homestay wakes up with the colourful hues of the sun peeking through the dense forest and sleeps under the blanket of stars. With a double story traditional mud home with 6 functioning bedrooms, the place is great to spend a getaway with your family and friends.

Advertisement

The place offers amenities like yoga, meditation, bird watching, hiking, guided village tours, forest walks and trekking.

Book your stay here.

8. The Spotted Owlet Farm House

The homestay located close to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve gives an experience of living in a jungle with the best amenities. Started by Avantika Chandra and Hans Dalal fueled by their passion for wildlife conservation, the homestay is located in a lush orchard with 700 trees.

The couple with their homestay aim to harmonise with nature and local wildlife by following sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting and permaculture.

Book your stay here.

(Edited by Padmashree Pande)



