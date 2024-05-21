I-Venture@ISB Launches 6-Month Programme for Aspiring Entrepreneurs; CAT, GMAT, GRE Scores Not Needed

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched the I-Venture Immersive (ivi) six-month programme to support aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, including recent graduates, tech professionals, and women entrepreneurs. Applications for the founding cohort, starting in October, are now open.

This article has been published in partnership with I-Venture @ ISB

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a unique programme tailored for upcoming and promising entrepreneurs, called I-Venture Immersive or ‘ivi’. Administered by the school’s entrepreneurship arm, I-Venture@ISB, the programme encourages keen innovators from across the country to pursue their passion with or without any formal educational qualification beyond Class 12.

I-Venture @ ISB brings together all the pillars of entrepreneurship at ISB under one roof with an aim to foster entrepreneurship and nurture startups, providing start-to-scale support to ensure startups reach the market and grow.

The first round of admission for ‘ivi’ is now underway for the founding cohort starting in October. The six-month immersive experience — billed as ‘more than an incubator, more than a school’ — will be conducted full-time on the Hyderabad campus of ISB. Designed to provide budding entrepreneurs with transformative support, ‘ivi’ will also provide funding support for promising cohort members to bring their innovative ideas to life.

The programme is designed to cater to a diverse group of aspiring innovators — including recent graduates eager to launch disruptive startups; tech professionals seeking to infuse entrepreneurial thinking into their careers; and next-generation family business owners eager to launch ventures beyond their legacies.

It will also welcome women entrepreneurs navigating unique challenges in the competitive market, and armed forces veterans looking to apply their leadership skills to entrepreneurial pursuits.

Advertisement

Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture@ISB, explained, “Through ‘ivi’, ISB will foster a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, attracts investment, and empowers visionary leaders, all crucial elements for unlocking India’s entrepreneurial potential. Our pursuit is to empower individuals from all walks of life to follow their entrepreneurial aspirations, and we are focused beyond the usual big cities, with an inclusive focus on all tiers and towns.”

The application and selection process will involve the candidate uploading videos explaining their motivations — a method of selection that is not bound to grades and marks.

Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture@ISB, added, “By removing traditional barriers to entry and providing substantial support, we are not just shaping businesses; we are shaping a more inclusive and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. ‘ivi’ realises our commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible to all.”

In its delivery, the ‘ivi’ programme emphasises problem-solving through innovative methods — including AI, machine learning, and data analysis. Additionally, students will acquire proficiency in accounting skills. The marketing segment will focus on branding, customer-centricity, and go-to-market strategies. Further, the ‘ivi’ curriculum will pivot towards lean startup entrepreneurship and design thinking principles.

Finance fundamentals for personal and corporate finance, negotiation enhancement, and supply chain management, are among the other subjects covered, using an immersive experience and hands-on training methods.

The ‘ivi’ fees will include on-campus lodging, with scholarships also available. Applications for the first cohort are open now on their website.

The ‘ivi’ team is doing a series of info sessions in various cities across India — for both seasoned enthusiasts and those just beginning to explore the world of entrepreneurship. These sessions are designed to cater to all levels of interest.

24 May, Ahmedabad

25 May, Lucknow

26 May, Chandigarh

31 May, Kolkata

2 June, Patna

3 June, Hyderabad

7 June, Bhubaneshwar

8 June, Bangalore

9 June, Chennai

Found Value in This Story?Pay What You Can to Support Impactful Journalism If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change. Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution- ₹201 ₹501 ₹1001 By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike. Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Interested candidates can register here or get in touch with them at [email protected] | +91-9966444752

Edited by Pranita Bhat

