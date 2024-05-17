Meet Dr K S Rajanna, The Padma Shri Awardee Who Defied Polio & Empowered Hundreds

Despite losing his limbs to polio at 11, Dr K S Rajanna became a Paralympic champion, social activist, and entrepreneur, employing over 350 people. Here’s his journey to advocating for the rights and representation of persons with disabilities.

At the young age of 11, Dr K S Rajanna experienced a life-altering event when he lost his arms and legs to Polio. Unfazed by his severe physical limitations, he found strength in his resilience.

He learnt to walk on his knees, worked hard as a student and graduated with a diploma in mechanical engineering.

In the 2002 Paralympics, he also won India a gold in discus throw and a silver in swimming.

Hailing from Bengaluru, this 64-year-old is a social activist, who dedicated his life to helping the disabled.

Despite the challenges, Dr Rajanna committed himself to empowering others facing similar challenges. His relentless efforts in social service were recognised by the Karnataka Government in 2013, when he became the first disabled Karnataka State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities.

Today, as an entrepreneur, he leads a business that employs over 350 people, many of them are persons with disabilities.

This year, his extraordinary contributions and unwavering commitment were further honoured by President Droupadi Murmu, who conferred him with the prestigious Padma Shri award for exemplary social work.

After receiving the award, he said, “This should not just remain as an award but it should aid me further in my social work. There is no political reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and I hope that this award prompts the State and Union Government to appoint a PwD as a member of legislative council or the Rajya Sabha. We do not just want sympathy, but the opportunity to exercise our rights.”

Through his relentless efforts, Dr Rajanna has shown that with resilience, courage, and a heart dedicated to service, one can turn personal trials into triumphs.

Edited by Padmashree Pande

