Haryana Farmer’s Son to Track Athlete Champion: Who Is Parvej Khan?

Hailing from a village in Haryana, track runner Parvej Khan made India proud by winning the gold at the SEC Championships in the United States. Here is all you need to know about the rising star athlete.

A 19-year-old Parvej Khan won gold after he clocked a timing of 3:42.73s at the SEC Championships in the United States and made his country proud.

Born and raised in a small village in Haryana, Parvej is a farmer’s son. He trained for hours in the fields, and by the time he was 13 years old, he could easily beat 23-year-old runners with ease.

He moved to Delhi when he was 13 to train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium there for a year and then shifted base to Bhopal, where he began training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), reported FirstPost.

“In 2019, Parvej participated in the U16 nationals in Mangalgiri, where he won a gold in the 800m race. In 2020, he went on to win a bronze medal at the Khelo India Youth Games. Parvej is also a National Games gold medallist. He won gold at the 2022 National Games in the 1500m race, and registered his new personal best time of 3:40.89s,” the report noted.

This hard work and wins earned him a scholarship at the University of Florida, which opened doors for him to train abroad. From there on, he became unstoppable.

Parvej is the first India to complete the NCAA Championship. What’s next on his plate? The Olympics!

(Edited by Pranita Bhat; Feature Image Courtesy: Parvej Khan Instagram)

