Watch: Lego Blocks Inspired This Kerala Architect to Build a Wall Using 6200 Discarded Toys

Did you know that 80 percent of all toys end up in landfills, incinerators, or the ocean?

To tackle this growing plastic problem, architect Vinu Daniel designed a circular house with its exterior wall made out of Earth blocks, Mangalore tiles, and toys!

Aptly named the Toy Storey, this unique house has about 6,200 discarded toys on its outer walls as structural components and decorations.

These plastic toys are unsuitable for recycling. So, the main idea behind repurposing discarded toys was to address environmental concerns.

Interestingly, the house is designed to draw in light and enable cross ventilation through the home. Its walls let plenty of natural light in and fresh air enters the interiors at all times.

Vinu came up with this idea after being inspired by his son’s lego blocks. Today, the house has become a favourite with kids who are thrilled to spot their toys on the wall.

Here’s how architect Vinu Daniel used discarded toys to make the house walls:

Edited by Padmashree Pande; Photo credit: wallmakers.org

