 
Close
Igniting Ideas For impact

Embarking on a transformative journey through six chapters, we traverse India's landscape, exploring pioneering startups and their revolutionary...

10 months
The Better India Show is LIVE See more details

Follow Us On

Download App

The Better India Show
Home/Stories/Trending

Is Your Ice Cream Fake? Here’s How to Identify

Frozen desserts are masquerading as ice creams in the market. How do you differentiate between them? Here are a few simple steps to identify real ice creams.

Is Your Ice Cream Fake? Here’s How to Identify

As a self-proclaimed sugar junkie, nothing delights me more than indulging in a creamy scoop of ice cream garnished with the choicest dry fruits.

But did you know even ice creams can be fake? The times are such, that knowing how to discern between real and fake ice cream has become crucial.

The best way to find out whether you are eating ice cream or just a frozen dessert is to read the label on your ice cream box.

The first three ingredients on the back are the ones in most quantities. If the main ingredient of your ice cream is water and not milk, and has over 10 percent vegetable oil, then it is NOT ice cream but a frozen dessert.

According to FSSAI, ice cream is a milk-based dessert. FDA too, mandates that a true ice cream must have at least 10 percent milk in it. So if the label does say milk, it is NOT ice cream.

While some frozen desserts may taste and feel similar to ice creams, it’s important to know that frozen desserts have a higher fat content. This can lead to an increase in bad cholesterol, and cause heart diseases. According to a HealthSite.com report, “They (hydrogenated oils) are banned for US foods, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for a total ban worldwide in 2023.”

Now that you know how to check if your ice cream is fake, make it a thumb rule to check the ingredient list before indulging in your favourite summer staple.

If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change.

Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution-

₹201 ₹501 ₹1001

By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike.

Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Support the biggest positivity movement section image Support the biggest positivity movement section image

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Google News Icon

This story made me

  • feel inspired icon
    97
  • more aware icon
    121
  • better informative icon
    89
  • do something icon
    167

Tell Us More

Shorts

Shorts

See All
Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji has etched her name in history! #Shorts #WorldRecord image Play Icon
"Kids as young as 10 or 12 may actually have been initiated into substances..." #shorts #podcast image Play Icon
"Mental well being doesn't mean the absence of any kind of distress.." - Dr. Pratima Murthy #shorts image Play Icon
"We need to discuss mental health recoveries...." - Dr. Pratima Murthy, #shorts #podcast image Play Icon
Kumaoni folk singer, Kamala Devi’s journey | Coke Studio’s Sonchadi |#Shorts #cokestudio image Play Icon
"W.H.O. defines mental well-being as..." ~ Dr. Pratima Murthy #Shorts #Podcast #thebetterindiashow image Play Icon
Read more on:
X
X
 
Current Story

Is Your Ice Cream Fake? Here’s How to Identify