5 Best All-Day Breakfast Places in Bengaluru Recommended by Foodies

From masala dosa and kesari bath to pancakes and baked beans, this quintessential list of breakfast places in Bengaluru has something for everyone.

Bengaluru is a city that never sleeps. It is a city where the aroma of spices mingles with the hustle and bustle of daily life. In the heart of this vibrant metropolis lie hidden gems, places where time stands still, and breakfast is served all day long.

Join The Better India on a journey through the winding streets and bustling markets as we uncover five iconic eateries, where a delicious breakfast menu is open for the city to enjoy at any time.

1. Vidyarthi Bhavan

What started as a small eatery by a bunch of students in 1943 is today the city’s most iconic legacy dosa (thin pancake made using lentil and rice) place. If you love feasting on the beloved South Indian dish, this is the place to be. With different branches all around the city, the place serves the most fluffy yet crunchy masala doses (thin pancake stuffed with a potato filling) usually devoured with filter coffee.

Vouched for by actor Ashish Vidyarthi, his personal favourite benne dose (butter thin pancake) for breakfast is a must-try!

Location: 32, Gandhi Bazaar Main Rd, Gandhi Bazaar, Basavanagudi.

2. 154 Breakfast Club

If you are looking to devour some delicious European-styled breakfast, then 154 Breakfast Club is the place to be. With its long list of breakfast plates — which have baked beans, mushrooms, bacon, croissants, pancakes, grilled tomatoes and eggs done to order — the food at this place leaves many food enthusiasts in awe.

Bengaluru’s local foodie Varna of @_im.still.hungry__ recommends kickstarting your day at the place. “A personal recommendation from my side would be ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (A mixed stack of waffle, pancake and French toast with maple syrup, honey, whipped cream and berry toppings),” she says.

Location: 440, 2nd Floor, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala; and 688, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Ring Road, Jeewan Griha Colony, 2nd Phase, J P Nagar.

3. Airlines Hotel

Another iconic eatery in Bengaluru, Airlines Hotel is famous for its delicious South Indian breakfast menu. Serving dishes like crispy dosas, akki roti (flatbread made using rice, spices and vegetables), chow chow bath (contains a serving each of savoury and sweet dishes), and kesari bath (sweet dish), the place promises a solid breakfast menu.

B S Rahul Murthy, also known as @shudhdesifoodies, calls their food “addictive” on Instagram. He recommends trying the chana bhatura (deep-fried bread with chickpea curry) and masala dose.

Location: 4, State Bank of India Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar.

4. The Rameshwaram Cafe

If we are talking breakfast in Bengaluru, it would be unfair not to mention the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe. A brand name known for staying open even at midnight, the place is always buzzed with enthusiastic food lovers and the clinking sound of cutlery.

Once you make it through the long queue, try their ghee podi masala dosa (thin flatbread with potato filling, clarified butter and spice powder) and podi idli (steamed rice cake with spice powder) with some filter coffee.

Even Australian chef Gary Mehigan gave a nod to the sumptuous dishes served here when he visited the place. “I’ll be back,” he wrote on Instagram.

Location: Multiple outlets including J P Nagar, Indiranagar, Rajajinagar, and Brookfield.

5. The Hole In The Wall Cafe

If some great coffee and delicious pancakes are what you are craving for breakfast, visit the Hole In The Wall Cafe. Located in several locations including Koramangala, the place has become a go-to brunch spot for many.

While you are there, don’t forget to indulge in their meaty pizza omelette, veg casserole, and French toast.

Found Value in This Story?Pay What You Can to Support Impactful Journalism If you found our stories insightful, informative, or even just enjoyable, we invite you to consider making a voluntary payment to support the work we do at The Better India. Your contribution helps us continue producing quality content that educates, inspires, and drives positive change. Choose one of the payment options below for your contribution- ₹201 ₹501 ₹1001 By paying for the stories you value, you directly contribute to sustaining our efforts focused on making a difference in the world. Together, let’s ensure that impactful stories continue to be told and shared, enriching lives and communities alike. Thank you for your support. Here are some frequently asked questions you might find helpful to know why you are contributing?

Location: 3, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

