Kerala Man Innovates Solar Mixie That Doubles Up As Vacuum, Modem, Smoke Detector & More

Kerala’s Biju Narayanan innovated a smart solar mixie that comes with around 15 features apart from its basic function of blending.

As a child, Kerala’s Biju Narayanan loved listening to music but could not afford a radio. So at the age of 12, he built himself one. A curious being, he learned everything from books and experiments.

Right from a young age, Biju started innovating new electric devices to find solutions to everyday problems. In 2010, he built a smart solar mixie after seeing his wife struggle without one during a power cut.

Unlike regular mixies, his innovation has the ability to perform a variety of tasks. With 15 unique features, the mixie can also be used to chop vegetables and shred coconut. It has a WiFi modem, a smoke detector, and a radio, and can be operated using a remote.

The mixie can also be used to charge mobile phones and can function as a vacuum cleaner. In addition, it has an inbuilt 3W emergency light and a fan.

It took him over a decade to innovate and modify the mixie by adding more features. He says the device uses only minimum power as it works on direct current and the battery gets charged through reverse current.

The 53-year-old’s innovation won the Government of Kerala’s Rural Innovation Award in 2021, and he is now trying to make his smart mixie commercially available.

Learn more about this unique mixie in this video:

Edited by Pranita Bhat