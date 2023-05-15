DRDO Announces Online Courses on AI & Cyber Security With Certificates

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced online certification courses in artificial intelligence and cyber security. Check your eligibility and how to apply.

‘Escaped My Marriage With Nothing But 3 Kids’; How a Bihar Woman Built Her Biz From Scratch

The government agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), through its institute the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DU), has invited applications for a 16-week and 12-week online course on cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI), respectively.

For the cyber security course, participants will be introduced to 200 hours of course content and cover advanced topics including malware analysis, drone, and anti-drone technology; and 120 hours of course content for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Both courses are open to students and graduates from any discipline, IT professionals, officers from tri-services, and research and development professionals.

Things to know

The online course on AI will cost Rs 29,500 to participants, while the course on cyber security will cost Rs 35,000.

Both online courses will be conducted for two hours every day, five days a week.

Upon successfully completing the course, participants will be given certificates.

How to apply?

For both online courses, the participants must register here and submit details. After submission, they will receive an email regarding further process within two working days.

Important dates

Both online courses are scheduled to begin on 12 June 2023. The last date to register for these courses is 25 May 2023 and the last date to pay the fee is 5 June 2023.

For detailed information check official notifications for Artificial Intelligence and cyber security courses.

Edited by Divya Sethu