BEL, RailTel Open Trainee & Apprentice Vacancies; Stipends Up to Rs 20000/Month

Recruitment 2023: BEL and the RailTel Corporation have opened various job vacancies. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

RailTel Corporation and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) – Ghaziabad have invited applications for the posts of 23 apprentice trainees and 12 new management industrial trainees (finance), respectively.

For RailTel Apprenticeship, graduate engineers will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 14,000 and diploma engineers will get Rs 12,000 for a period of one year. The trainees must have graduated from the fields of electronics and telecommunication engineering, computer science engineering, civil engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, and information technology.

For BEL, the selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for the first year, Rs 19,000 for the second year, and Rs 20,000 for the third year. The trainees for these vacancies should have passed ICWA Inter or CA Inter.

Things to know

Only Indian Nationals are eligible.

For BEL, the candidate’s upper age limit is a maximum of 25 years as of 30 April 2023, while for RailTel apprenticeship, candidates should be between 18 and 27 years of age.

The selection will be made on the basis of a walk-in-interview.

How to apply?

For BEL, candidates have to appear for a walk-in interview to be held at the Human Resource Development Department, Bharat Electronics Limited Site-IV, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They are require to produce their original ICWA Inter pass or CA inter pass certificate and identification documents.

For RailTel, fill the application form here, to generate a unique enrollment number. After receiving the enrollment number, login, upload resume, and apply again.

For RailTel, the last date to receive the application is 16 May 2023.

The date of the interview for BEL is 13 May 2023.

For detailed information check official notifications of RailTel and BEL.

Edited by Divya Sethu