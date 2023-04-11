ISRO Announces 63 Vacancies, Salaries Up to Rs 44900/Month; Details Here

Recruitment 2023: ISRO’s Propulsion Complex (IPRC) is inviting applications for various job openings. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Keeping Cool at 40°C: This House of Arches is a Sustainable Oasis in Rajasthan’s Heat

The Indian Space Research Organisation is inviting applications for its Propulsion Complex (IPRC). Located at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu, IPRC is a centre that focuses and conducts research on the area of liquid and cryogenic propulsion for ISRO’s launch vehicle and spacecraft programs.

There are 63 vacancies in total, including that of Technical Assistant, Technician B, Fireman, Heavy Vehicle Driver, and Light Vehicle Driver.

Interested applicants will have to submit their applications on the official IPRC website. Here is all you need to know about the application process.

Things to know:

There are 15 vacancies for mechanical technical assistants, 4 for electronics technical assistance and 1 for computer science technical assistants. Click here to find more details.

The salaries will vary between Rs 19,900 to 44,900 per month depending on the candidates’ qualifications and the posts they apply for.

The base salary is Rs 44,990 for technical assistants, Rs 21,700 for technicians, and Rs 19,900 for firemen and drivers.

Candidates will have to give a computer-based entrance test and a skill test.

An online application fee of Rs 750 is chargeable for the post of technical assistant vacancies, and Rs 500 for the other posts.

The syllabus for the tests can be found on the official website or click here.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is 24 April 2023.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online through the official website.

Visit the IPRC website and click on the ‘career’ tab in the top left corner.

Click on ‘Advt. No. IPRC/RMT/2023/01’ under the Recruitment corner tab.

Make sure to save and download the application. Do not forget to get a physical copy of the same and a payment receipt.

The centre will not accept applications through any other methods like physical applications/emails or submission of biodata/resume/CV through posts.

Edited by Divya Sethu