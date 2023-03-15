Engineer Couple Quit Jobs to Sell No-Sugar, Healthy Millet Ladoos; Earn Rs 55 Lakh

While working as a software engineer in the US, Sandeep Jogiparti had been brainstorming ideas to start his own venture. Since he had a sweet tooth himself, he knew the venture had to be related to sweets.

However, the amount of refined sugar was always a concern. “I have a habit of eating something sweet after every meal, especially ladoos. But my family always advised me against consuming refined sugar and suggested that I eat a spoon of jaggery instead,” Sandeep tells The Better India.

Making healthy ladoos became his idea for the venture.

In 2018, he moved back to Hyderabad with his wife Kavitha Gopu. The couple quit their jobs and in 2019 co-founded the Laddu Box.

They turned to traditional recipes to make healthy ladoos. Not only were these ladoos sugar-free, but they were also nutritious. They used native ingredients such as millet, flax seed, dry fruits, peanuts, jaggery, and ghee, and made 11 varieties of ladoos. Each has a shelf-life of 21 days.

They also sell a range of healthy snacks, including khakras, chikkis, nuts, and sweets.

Within one year, the duo made a turnover of Rs 55 lakh.

