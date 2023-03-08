 
Close
Celebrate Women\'s Day and Holi with Entrepreneurial Spirit!

Join us in celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of women this Women's Day and Holi, and let's work towards...

5 hours
Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Chennai Woman Turns Shipping Containers into Houses in Just 15 Days, for Rs 3 Lakh

container homes

Chennai resident Vaanmathi is the founder of Container Care, which uses marine containers to build beautiful homes, site offices, hospital rooms and even marriage halls.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

Did you know that you can construct a house without using cement and bricks? Chennai’s Vaanmathi, founder of Makwell Container Care, uses containers to build a house.

“Everyone dreams of owning a home. With containers, you can build a beautiful home in just 15 days. I can build a house with a kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom for Rs 3 lakh,” says Vaanmathi, who has been working with containers for 31 years now.

Apart from houses, she can construct anything using marine containers; from houses and site offices to godowns to hospital rooms and marriage halls.

After buying second-hand containers, her team repairs and waterproofs the containers. They ensure that the containers are structurally sound. Thereafter, they convert them into building units. The process involves drawing plans, analysing vastu, designing interior, and installing water and electricity connections. The interiors are panelled using cement fibre sheets. The storage, design, and flooring can be customised as per the client’s requirements.

For Vaanmathi, her biggest plus is her in-depth engagement with clients. “My involvement is my biggest plus. Instead of being formal, I try to connect with my clients personally. For instance, if they are short, I ensure the top shelves are built at an accessible height,” she says.

She hopes that the cost of constructing container houses will become even more affordable in the future so that she can build a home for every person who approaches her.

Learn more about her work here: 

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How To Start A Food Truck Business

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
How A 27-YO Woman Spent A Decade Turning Her Hut Into Bank For 150 Types of Rare Millets

How A 27-YO Woman Spent A Decade Turning Her Hut Into Bank For 150 Types of Rare Millets
Starting From Zero To Inspiring Hundreds: 10 Women Entrepreneurs Building a Better India

Starting From Zero To Inspiring Hundreds: 10 Women Entrepreneurs Building a Better India
I Took an Electric Auto From Bengaluru to Bum la Pass; Here’s a Look at My Journey

I Took an Electric Auto From Bengaluru to Bum la Pass; Here’s a Look at My Journey
Delhi Woman’s Terrace Garden Yields 5 KG Organic Veggies Every Day; Here’s How

Delhi Woman’s Terrace Garden Yields 5 KG Organic Veggies Every Day; Here’s How
‘I Visited 200 Cities Without Leaving My Job’ - How To Plan Solo Travel on a Budget

‘I Visited 200 Cities Without Leaving My Job’ - How To Plan Solo Travel on a Budget
X
X
 
Women Entrepreneurs