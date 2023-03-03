DRDO Invites Applications for Research Fellowship; Salary Up To Rs 31000/Month

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for junior research fellow at its Young Scientist Laboratory in cognitive technology (DYSL-CT) in Chennai. DYSL-CT deals with the research and development of cognitive radio, cognitive radar, and cognitive surveillance fields.

The engineers must have graduated from the fields of computer science, computer engineering, and information science. The selected individuals will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 31,000 per month, besides a house rent allowance.

Things to know

As of now, there is only one vacancy, but the number of vacancies may change as per organisational requirements.

The maximum age as of the date of the interview is 28 years.

The selection will be made on the basis of a walk-in interview to be held at DYSL-CT, Chennai.

The offer of fellowship is for a limited period.

The research fellowship may be terminated at any time during the tenure with a period notice of one month.

How to apply?

For detailed advertisement with the application form click here.

The date of the interview is 31 March 2023.

Check the official notification for detailed information.

