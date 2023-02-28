 
IIT Mandi Announces Tech Innovation Summer Camp for Students & Teachers; How to Apply

iit mandi

IIT Mandi has invited applications for its summer camp, Prayas 2.0, where selected students and teachers will delve into the world of artificial intelligence, robotics, and more.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has invited applications from Uttar Pradesh government school students and teachers for their summer camp — PRAYAS 2.0, which will be organised by the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE).

The camp is designed to inspire its candidates to become science and technology innovators and leaders who can change the world. The course will engage students in various mentor-based programs and activities to build skills, inspire innovation, and infuse problem-solving aptitude.

Dr Tushar Jain, head, CCE, IIT Mandi, said, “Seeing the success of PRAYAS 1.0, this time we have extended this flagship program for the UP Government. A competition will also be held at the end of the training to explore their innovation and ideas. The IIT Mandi customised robotics will be provided for the training and prototype development.”

Things to know

  • The participants will be taught robotics, programming, computer, electronics, and artificial intelligence.
  • They will also get trained to implement the learnings in real time.
  • They will be encouraged to come up with innovative ideas to solve problems in real time.
  • A batch of 200 students and teachers will be a part of this event.
  • Based on the qualifying test, 100 students will be selected for a fully residential training program at IIT Mandi.

How to apply

  • Interested candidates can apply using this link.
  • The applicants will have to pass a qualifying test.

Important dates

  • The last day for submission is 10 March 2023.
  • The results will be announced on 15 May 2023.
  • The summer camp will be conducted from 5 June 2023 to 4 July 2023.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

