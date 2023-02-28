 
Your Housing Society's Green Initiatives Can Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh!

The Better India and Godrej & Boyce announce the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise housing societies that...

6 days
Pune Startup to Launch India’s 1st Solar-Powered EV That Runs at 1/3rd the Cost

eva solar car

With an aim to redefine urban mobility, Pune startup Vayve Mobility is all set to launch Eva, India’s first solar powered electric car. It is expected to cut fuel expenses by one-third.

Pune-based startup Vayve Mobility is all set to launch the very first solar-powered electric car in the country – Eva.

With a seating capacity of two adults and a child, the solar car is fully automatic with a battery charging option. It takes up to four hours to fully charge the car.

Eva’s unique solar roof panel can be fitted on top of the car, and while an average car clocks 9,000 km a year, the solar car can run over 3,000 km a year solely on solar energy. The use of solar energy is expected to cut fuel expenses by one-third.

“An Indian customer travels 30 km a day on average. So, even if you get 10 km per day from the solar panel, that is more than 30 percent of your daily commute just from the sun,” says Nilesh Bajaj, co-founder of the startup.

Besides Nilesh, the solar car is the result of the collective effort of three other co-founders of the startup — Vilas Deshpande, Ankita Jain, and Saurabh Mehta. All of them left their lucrative jobs to build this car.

The car is expected to be commercially launched in 2024 in Pune and Bengaluru.

Here’s more about this sustainable wonder:

Edited by Divya Sethu

