Proud of Your Housing Society? Apply For This Award Now & Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh

Among many things that humans nurture and grow, home is of utmost importance — it is a safe space for love, warmth and comfort. With rapid climate change and the advent of COVID-19, people have become increasingly conscious about their surroundings and the impact of their homes on the environment.

Many housing societies across the country have adopted innovative, eco-friendly ways of community living.

If your society is also setting high standards for cleanliness and eco-friendly, sustainable living, then here’s a great opportunity to give your initiatives the spotlight it deserves. The Better India and Godrej & Boyce are here with the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise housing establishments that are making the world a better place.

The winner will be awarded a certificate and prizes worth Rs 1 lakh from Godrej & Boyce.

Eligibility for nomination

You can nominate your housing colony or any other society you know for the award under the following eight categories:

Swachh Initiative: For housing societies that prioritise cleanliness, not only inside the society gates but also outside.

Sustainability: For apartments that adopt sustainable methods of living — such as waste segregation, rainwater harvesting, installing solar panels, recycling, reusing, planting trees and more.

Inclusivity: For those housing establishments that encourage treating every member of the campus with equal respect — be it senior citizens, people with disabilities or housemaids.

Innovation: For housing colonies that demonstrate innovative models to solve various problems with solutions that benefit all.

Promoting India’s culture and heritage: For those societies that celebrate diversity and allow various cultures to flourish.

Promoting entrepreneurship and home enterprise: For apartments that support micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially those run by women.

Community building: For housing establishments that not only work on their own well-being but also offer support to the communities living nearby.

And at last, a ‘Godrej Good & Green Overall Winner’ will be awarded to the housing society that features all the best practices.

Things to know:

1. All the nominations received will go through a panel of jury consisting of:

Vimlendu Jha — head of Swechha and an activist working for environmental and social issues.

Malaksingh Gill — a pioneer of culture-sensitive sustainable architecture.

Chinu Kwarta — an Indian social worker and founder of Khushiyaan Foundation.

Pankti Pandey — a TEDx speaker, chairperson of Haath se Haat, and listed in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2022.

2. The meticulously designed scoring process will assess the nominees based on attributes such as carbon footprint reduction, number of people impacted, period of action and scalability.

3. The competition is open to all societies and individuals living in India.

4. One can nominate more than one housing society; make sure to mention the category of nomination.

How to nominate?

You can register for the awards at this link: http://bit.ly/3kh8G82.

Apply now!

Edited by Pranita Bhat