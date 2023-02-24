 
Close
Your Housing Society’s Green Initiatives Can Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh!

The Better India and Godrej & Boyce announce the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise housing societies that...

2 days
Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Proud of Your Housing Society? Apply For This Award Now & Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh

The Better India and Godrej & Boyce present the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise those establishments that are working towards setting high standards for sustainable and inclusive living within their communities. Learn more to apply.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

Among many things that humans nurture and grow, home is of utmost importance — it is a safe space for love, warmth and comfort. With rapid climate change and the advent of COVID-19, people have become increasingly conscious about their surroundings and the impact of their homes on the environment.

Many housing societies across the country have adopted innovative, eco-friendly ways of community living.

If your society is also setting high standards for cleanliness and eco-friendly, sustainable living, then here’s a great opportunity to give your initiatives the spotlight it deserves. The Better India and Godrej & Boyce are here with the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise housing establishments that are making the world a better place.

The winner will be awarded a certificate and prizes worth Rs 1 lakh from Godrej & Boyce.

Eligibility for nomination

You can nominate your housing colony or any other society you know for the award under the following eight categories:

Swachh Initiative: For housing societies that prioritise cleanliness, not only inside the society gates but also outside.

Sustainability: For apartments that adopt sustainable methods of living — such as waste segregation, rainwater harvesting, installing solar panels, recycling, reusing, planting trees and more.

Inclusivity: For those housing establishments that encourage treating every member of the campus with equal respect — be it senior citizens, people with disabilities or housemaids.

Innovation: For housing colonies that demonstrate innovative models to solve various problems with solutions that benefit all.

Promoting India’s culture and heritage: For those societies that celebrate diversity and allow various cultures to flourish.

Promoting entrepreneurship and home enterprise: For apartments that support micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses, especially those run by women.

Community building: For housing establishments that not only work on their own well-being but also offer support to the communities living nearby.

And at last, a ‘Godrej Good & Green Overall Winner’ will be awarded to the housing society that features all the best practices.

Things to know:

1. All the nominations received will go through a panel of jury consisting of:

  • Vimlendu Jha — head of Swechha and an activist working for environmental and social issues.
  • Malaksingh Gill — a pioneer of culture-sensitive sustainable architecture.
  • Chinu Kwarta — an Indian social worker and founder of Khushiyaan Foundation. 
  • Pankti Pandey — a TEDx speaker, chairperson of Haath se Haat, and listed in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2022.

2. The meticulously designed scoring process will assess the nominees based on attributes such as carbon footprint reduction, number of people impacted, period of action and scalability.

3. The competition is open to all societies and individuals living in India.

4. One can nominate more than one housing society; make sure to mention the category of nomination.

How to nominate?

You can register for the awards at this link: http://bit.ly/3kh8G82.

Apply now!

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

How To Start A Healthy Snacks Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Mrs chatterjee vs norway_11zon

The Gripping True Story Behind Rani Mukherjee’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’
Editorial Poster-ias officer opens linrary_11zon

After His Struggles To Study, IAS Officer Opens 16 Libraries in Uttarakhand Villages
sridevi-better-mentor-2-1675421488-768x402

Mompreneur Earns Rs 10 Lakh/Month With Startup; Shows How to Launch Baby Food Biz
BHSA

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh With The Best Housing Society Awards; Apply Today!
Untitled-design-65 (1)

‘I Cracked UPSC CSE in My 1st Attempt Without Coaching’: IAS Officer at 22
gujarat-2-768x402 (1)

A 50-YO Organic Farmer’s Unique Sales Technique Helps Him Earn in Crores
Terrace-garden-768x402

‘I Grow 100+ Plants on My Terrace for Just Rs 500/Month’: Andhra Man’s Gardening Journey
Bounce-22-1639817432 (1)

Bengaluru Startup Builds India’s First Battery-Swap No-Charging E-Scooter
Cancer test (1)

How a Simple Test Saved My Life by Diagnosing Cancer at an Early Stage
Tree home (1)

Built Around a Tree, Pics of Couple’s Home Show Stunning Examples of Sustainability
Friends pizza (3)

Friends Bring Centuries-Old Pizza From Italian Town to Mumbai; Earn Rs 24 Lakh/Year
X
X
 
Aarohan