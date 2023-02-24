With Zero Investment in Raw Materials, How My Floral Waste Biz Earns Me Rs 60000/Month

When both her kids went to boarding school, Delhi’s Poonam Sehrawat had enough time on hand. But she neither had friends to hang out with nor had an interest in watching television, she recalls. This resulted in a sense of loneliness, she says, alongside the feeling that she was depressed.

Recognising her predicament, her mother advised her to visit the temple every morning. That’s when Poonam first noticed piles of floral waste dumped inside the temple.

India is home to around two million temples. Every day, tonnes of flowers are offered by devotees here, and the places of worship generate 20 tonnes of flower waste daily. Most of this waste ends up in landfills and water bodies. More than 8 million tonnes of flowers are dumped in the river every year. The flowers pollute the river as they contain toxic pesticides and insecticides that are used to grow them.

This motivated the homemaker to come up with an idea that will not only give her a purpose but will also become a source of income for many other women like her.

Wealth from waste

So in a quest to do something unique, Poonam started researching innovative ideas to make eco-friendly products from floral waste. After thorough research, she came to know that many people are making incense sticks from it. She started reaching out to related people, but nobody helped her.

Later in 2019, she launched her business ‘Aaruhi Enterprise’ along with her friend Pinki Yadav.

She collects floral waste from temples in Delhi and NCR region, which she then cleans and dries the flowers, and turns into eco-friendly products such as incense sticks, idols, and air fresheners from the floral waste. She claims these incense are to be 100 percent organic, charcoal-free, and toxic smoke-free.

With the startup, she not only recycles floral waste into useful products but has also trained more than 500 women to make such products.

Interestingly, she started the business with zero investment in raw materials. Today, she earns Rs 60,000 from the business every month. She believes that any woman can start this business with an investment of Rs 1,000-2,000 and with creativity, anyone can excel in building a good business.

Edited by Divya Sethu