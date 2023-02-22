ISRO Announces Free Online Course on Remote Sensing With Certification; Apply Now

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for a free online course called Advances in Remote Sensing Techniques for Geological Applications. The course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under ISRO.

The course will cover the overview of remote sensing technology and its applications in geological problems — including the role of optical, thermal, microwave, and hyperspectral RS in geological sciences, among other topics.

The curriculum is suitable for postgraduate or final year postgraduate students of geosciences, scientific staff of central or state governments, and faculty or researchers at universities and institutions. Users receiving programmes under CEC-UGC or CIET networks can also participate.

Things to know

The course is free.

It can be completed in 10 days.

Course study materials — such as lecture slides, video-recorded lectures and handouts of important links and demonstrations — will be made available through e-class.

There is a limited number of seats available. Registration will be done on a first come first serve basis.

A certificate will be given to the participants who have 70 percent attendance in the course and a minimum 40 percent score in the online examination.

How to apply

Applications have to be submitted online.

To participate in this programme, the interested organisations, universities, departments, and institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end.

The identified coordinator will have to register his/her institute as a nodal centre on the IIRS website.

The course can then be taken by registered participants through the e-class platform of IIRS-ISRO.

Important dates

The course is scheduled from 13 March 2023 to 24 March 2023.

For more information, check the official notification.

