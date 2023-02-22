 
Close
Your Housing Society’s Green Initiatives Can Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh!

The Better India and Godrej & Boyce announce the ‘Best Housing Society Awards’ to recognise housing societies that...

3 hours
Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

ISRO Announces Free Online Course on Remote Sensing With Certification; Apply Now

isro recruitment 2022

ISRO has announced a 10-day free online course on remote sensing, being conducted by IIRS for students, researchers, government scientific staff etc. Read on for more details.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for a free online course called Advances in Remote Sensing Techniques for Geological Applications. The course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under ISRO.

The course will cover the overview of remote sensing technology and its applications in geological problems — including the role of optical, thermal, microwave, and hyperspectral RS in geological sciences, among other topics.

The curriculum is suitable for postgraduate or final year postgraduate students of geosciences, scientific staff of central or state governments, and faculty or researchers at universities and institutions. Users receiving programmes under CEC-UGC or CIET networks can also participate.

Things to know

  • The course is free.
  • It can be completed in 10 days.
  • Course study materials — such as lecture slides, video-recorded lectures and handouts of important links and demonstrations — will be made available through e-class.
  • There is a limited number of seats available. Registration will be done on a first come first serve basis.
  • A certificate will be given to the participants who have 70 percent attendance in the course and a minimum 40 percent score in the online examination.

How to apply

  • Applications have to be submitted online.
  • To participate in this programme, the interested organisations, universities, departments, and institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end.
  • The identified coordinator will have to register his/her institute as a nodal centre on the IIRS website.
  • The course can then be taken by registered participants through the e-class platform of IIRS-ISRO.

Important dates

The course is scheduled from 13 March 2023 to 24 March 2023.

For more information, check the official notification.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

How To Start A Healthy Snacks Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
sridevi-better-mentor-2-1675421488-768x402

Mompreneur Earns Rs 10 Lakh/Month With Startup; Shows How to Launch Baby Food Biz
BHSA

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh With The Best Housing Society Awards; Apply Today!
Untitled-design-65 (1)

‘I Cracked UPSC CSE in My 1st Attempt Without Coaching’: IAS Officer at 22
gujarat-2-768x402 (1)

A 50-YO Organic Farmer’s Unique Sales Technique Helps Him Earn in Crores
Terrace-garden-768x402

‘I Grow 100+ Plants on My Terrace for Just Rs 500/Month’: Andhra Man’s Gardening Journey
Bounce-22-1639817432 (1)

Bengaluru Startup Builds India’s First Battery-Swap No-Charging E-Scooter
Cancer test (1)

How a Simple Test Saved My Life by Diagnosing Cancer at an Early Stage
Tree home (1)

Built Around a Tree, Pics of Couple’s Home Show Stunning Examples of Sustainability
Friends pizza (3)

Friends Bring Centuries-Old Pizza From Italian Town to Mumbai; Earn Rs 24 Lakh/Year
Jowar

Science Says This Millet Should Be In Your Diet To Help With Heart Diseases, Diabetes
Weightloss_11zon

‘Healthy Millet Diet Helped Me Get Rid of Obesity’: How I Lost 60 Kg in 9 Months
X
X
 
Aarohan