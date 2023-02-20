Planning a Solo Trip? 10 Travel Groups To Join on Social Media To Find the Best Adventures

While travelling solo could be the big break you need to discover yourself, it could sometimes be intimidating. Here to the rescue are groups and pages across social media that offer you the chance to join a bunch of strangers who share a travel love like yours and plan a wonderful trip together.

The year has only begun, and we’ve put together a list of social media travel communities that will help make your wanderlust dreams come true.

1. Wovoyage

With an exclusive all-women travel community, Wovoyage is a safe, inclusive space for female travellers to come together and bond over a love for adventure. Whether it is sketching the itinerary for a road trip through Italy or visiting Delhi’s Suraj Kund Mela for a wholesome experience, the travel platform has something for everyone.

2. The Backpacker Co

As The Backpacker Co claims, it was created by “travel junkies and travel addicts who have personally backpacked to the locations”. What sets a backpacking trip apart from a usual vacation is that it gives you a chance to immerse yourself in the local culture, tour the lesser-known spaces of the place, and have the holiday of your lifetime on a budget. A popular highlight of this group is the backpacking trip to Finland, Norway and Iceland — where you can lie under the sky and marvel at the northern lights.

3. The Land of Wanderlust

“Cover the Earth before it covers you,” reads the motto of this travel community that truly believes that even if nothing changes following a trip, your confidence definitely will. While travelling with strangers can seem jarring, it can also help you step out of your comfort zone, even making bonds that go a long way. With backpacking trips focused on the Himalayan areas of Spiti Valley and Manali, and even short weekend treks, you’re in for a high adrenaline rush.

4. Treks and Trails

This community is more centric to those looking for short adventures in contrast to long trips. Want to rent a bicycle and have a midnight expedition with a group of people with similar interests? Want to have a beach weekend with music and lights and dancing? Want to partake in a flamingo boat safari? Well, here’s where you can not only do these things but meet others who love doing them too.

5. WOW Club

Whether your dreams involve touring India or the world, the WOW Club, a women-based travel community, is here to make it happen. Women who have been on their trips say ‘exceeded expectations’, ‘superbly organised trips’ and other such positive things about them. In fact, the community caters especially to mothers who wish to take a short vacation and come together to explore new horizons and cities.

6. Indian Solo Travelers

What if there existed a community of like-minded people who undertook solo trips? And then shared their experiences so others could learn from them? Looks like we have found you one group that does just this. Whether it’s an experience you want to share, find a budget-friendly trip, or ask for recommendations from fellow travellers, you can do it in this group.

7. HikerWolf

You probably once watched Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and thought to yourself, ‘If only I could recreate it with my friends!’. HikerWolf, a travel community, claims it can. They organise trips and treks to North India including tourist spots such as Spiti Valley, Manali and more, and even to beachsides for a weekend of camping. The community prides itself on casual budget-friendly trips that are curated for the modern traveller.

8. Homestays of India

While travel may be an exciting expedition, it is often tough to go out of one’s comfort zone and be away from home. In this case, why not opt for a cosy homestay that would help you feel you’re surrounded by warmth even whilst far from home? Homestays of India connects travellers with various cottages, bungalows and ancestral homes across the country where they can explore the place, taste the local food, and all whilst being in amazing company.

9. Travel Tribes

Would you like to celebrate Holi at Pushkar this year? Whether it’s that or a Kedarnath trek or even an arduous trek to Sandhan Valley, one of Maharashtra’s steepest ones, Travel Tribes ensures your dose of adrenaline always remains high. Step into a world where strangers become friends and typical days turn into adventure times.

10. Trekkers United

Need to make a weekend getaway on a whim? You can sign up for spontaneous trips at Trekkers United, and join other fellow travellers on the expedition. For anyone who thinks solo travel or backpacking is an expensive affair, there is a range of deals that you can avail of here. Get that trip from your bucket list, and that too on a budget.

