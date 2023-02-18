Topics

3 Startups That Won Big on Shark Tank India Season 1; Where Are They Now?

shark tank

Hammer, Skippi and Get-a-Whey stunned the sharks on season 1 of Shark Tank India with their ideas and pitches. We take a look at how what they have been up to since the first edition of the show ended.

While featuring the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs who persuade a panel of investors to invest money in their business models, Shark Tank India Season 2 continues to gain popularity among viewers. But have you ever wondered what the businesses from Season 1 have been up to?

Here are the success stories of three startups that were featured in Season 1:

1) Hammer

It is an Indian D2C and FMEG brand that sells wireless earbuds, headphones, earphones, and smartwatches. It is one of the most successful businesses to come out of Shark Tank India Season 1. They got a deal of Rs 1 crore for 15 percent equity. Prior to the show, Hammer had monthly sales of Rs 70 lakh. Now, it has reported a whopping monthly sale of Rs 2 crore.

2) Get-A-Whey

This is India’s very first healthy ice cream that claims to have four times the protein as regular ice creams. The brand bagged a deal of Rs 1 crore for 40 percent equity. Before the show, the company had monthly sales of Rs 20 lakh. Now, after expanding to 19 cities, it has monthly sales between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

3) Skippi Ice Pops 

Skippi revived a childhood snack by making ice pops in liquid form and selling them to consumers at room temperature. Customers take these home, freeze them, and ravish them. 

They got a deal of Rs 1 crore for 15 percent equity. It was the first business to get an all-shark deal. After the show, the company saw exponential growth. With an international presence today, their sales went from Rs 5 lakh per month to more than Rs 70 lakh.

Edited by Divya Sethu

