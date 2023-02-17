Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

This Innovation Extends Life of Fruits & Veggies Without Fridge, Cuts Spoilage by 90%

greed pod

Deepak Rajmohan and Vijay Anand have innovated simple sachets as alternatives to cold storage for farmers to increase the shelf life of their produce without refrigeration. Watch this video to see how it is reducing food wastage.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

Did you know that India wastes around 40 percent of its fruit and vegetable produce? When Chennai native Deepak Rajmohan stumbled upon this fact, he was horrified and wanted to do something about it. 

With this intention, the 29-year-old returned from the US, where he was working in a company, to his homeland. He travelled through different villages in Karnataka to understand why so much produce is going to waste. A reason, he found, was that farmers could not afford expensive cold storage. 

After three months of extensive research, he launched Green Pod Labs in May 2020. He developed a cost-effective packaging solution that uses natural plant extracts to activate the inbuilt defence mechanism to slow down the ripening rate. It also minimises microbial growth which extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

A year later, he got innovator Vijay Anand on board as co-founder. The duo is now working towards realising their dream of making India waste-free. 

The innovation is made in the form of eco-friendly sachets that are kept with the products to increase their shelf life. “Apart from this, helping the farmers get a better price for their products and making fresh food veggies/ fruits available to customers are other factors we thrive for,” says Vijay. 

Talking about the pricing of the sachets, Deepak shares, “The price of sachets will depend upon the type and quantity of the produce. For example, one kilogram of mango can be stored in a sachet worth Rs 5; for capsicum, it is Rs 4/kg; for tomato Rs 1.25/ kg; for strawberry Rs 15/ kg and so on.”

The duo claim that their innovation has cut down the spoilage of fruits and vegetables to 90 percent. 

Find their innovation interesting? Watch this video to find out more: 

Edited by Divya Sethu

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

How To Start A Healthy Snacks Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Weightloss_11zon

‘Healthy Millet Diet Helped Me Get Rid of Obesity’: How I Lost 60 Kg in 9 Months
slack-imgs

Aero India In Pics: IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics; Shining Bright Since 1998

8 Upcoming Expressways in India That Will Make Travel Quick & Comfortable
Rajeev-Bhaskar-1663764440 (1)

‘I Left My Job to Grow Residue-Free Thai Guavas’: MBA Grad Earns Rs 1 Crore With Farming
sustainable-house-1642397880 (1)

Kerala Man Saves Rs 15 Lakh Making Mud Home with Recycled Material; Can Last 100 Years
ISRO

750 Girls Built One of the Satellites: 5 Things To Know About ISRO SSLV Launch
PK Rosy_11zon

Who Was PK Rosy? Google Doodle Honours Malayalam Cinema’s First Woman Actor
Civil service couple

Civil Service Couple Skip ‘Big Fat Wedding’; Sponsor Education of 20 Orphans Instead
15 cr fashion business

‘How We Built a 15 Cr Fashion Brand Using Instagram’: Mom-Daughter Duo Share
20230208_103119

Heartwarming Rescue Tale of an Elephant That Was Forced to Beg & Heroes Who Helped Him
house-on-stream-1-1 (1)

In One Andhra Colony, Why Residents Have Not Had to Pay for Drinking Water in 27 Yrs
X
X
 
Aarohan