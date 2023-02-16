Topics

AICTE Announces Virtual Internship in Machine Learning for Engineers & Graduates

AICTE

AICTE has announced a virtual internship where interested candidates will get access to IBM SkillsBuild. Read on to know the duration, number of seats and last date to apply.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a free virtual internship opportunity in machine learning for engineers and graduates.

Interested students have been invited to apply for the IBM SkillsBuild Internship Camp in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Apart from mentoring sessions, the internship includes structured self and project-based learning.

Things to know

  • It is an eight-week-long virtual internship.
  • Participants will have to attend virtual mentoring sessions for 2 to 3 hours every week.
  • There are 1,000 openings for the virtual internship.
  • No stipend will be given.
  • Candidates pursuing technical education — BE/BTech (II, III, IV years), BCA (II, III years), MCA (I, II years) — in disciplines such as computer science, civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics are eligible to apply.
  • The candidates should have a valid Gmail account to submit applications.
  • The applications require a recommendation from a competent authority of the academic institution from where the candidate pursued their studies.
  • Upon successful completion of the internship, the participants will be provided with a digitally signed internship certificate.

How to apply

The candidates can apply for the internship here.

Important dates

The last date to apply is 31 March 2023.

For more information, check the official notification.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

How To Start A Healthy Snacks Business?

