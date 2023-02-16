Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Startup by 2 Friends Has Turned Plastic Waste Into 300 Million FMCG Bottles

banyan nation

Meet Mani Vajipey and Raj Madangopal, who quit their lucrative careers to solve India's massive non-recycled plastic waste problem. With their startup, Banyan Nation, they have recycled over one lakh tonnes of plastic waste, so far, into 300 million FMCG bottles.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

While pursuing his MBA and working at a multinational company, Mani Vajipey took a trip to India. He was astonished by the amount of waste generated in the country and disturbed by the growing filth on the streets and roads.

So, Mani decided to look into India’s massive non-recycled plastic waste problem. He talked to multinationals, waste management contractors, scrap collectors, rag pickers, and kabadiwalas (scrap dealers).

His friend, Raj Madangopal, soon joined him on this mission, and together, they came to the realisation that the key to all the problems was nothing but effective recycling.

So, in 2013, they left their lucrative careers and co-founded ‘Banyan Nation’, a Hyderabad-based vertically integrated plastic recycling company.

Banyan Nation has designed a unique system that allows them to collect plastic waste in vast quantities and produce premium-quality recycled polyolefin plastics. This is used in quality packaging applications — such as shampoo, detergent, and lotion bottles.

With a capacity to process 1,000–1,200 tonnes of plastic waste per month, they have recycled over one lakh tonnes of plastic so far. They have also produced over 300 million FMCG bottles from recycled plastic for major clients like Hindustan Unilever, Shell, HPCL, and Reckitt.

“India produces and consumes five lakh tonnes of shampoo bottles and lotions every year. Currently, we are recycling about 10,000 tonnes per annum. So really, it is a drop in the ocean if you ask me, and there’s a long way to go,” says Mani.

Banyan Nation’s recycled plastic meets the US and European Union’s packaging and plastic safety standards. They have signed MoUs with the Telangana Government to make recycling prevalent in the state.

To know more, watch this video:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
 
THE BETTER MENTOR

THE BETTER MENTOR

See All

How to start a Children's Food Business

How To Start A Tiffin Delivery Business?

How To Start A Healthy Snacks Business?

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Weightloss_11zon

‘Healthy Millet Diet Helped Me Get Rid of Obesity’: How I Lost 60 Kg in 9 Months
slack-imgs

Aero India In Pics: IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics; Shining Bright Since 1998

8 Upcoming Expressways in India That Will Make Travel Quick & Comfortable
Rajeev-Bhaskar-1663764440 (1)

‘I Left My Job to Grow Residue-Free Thai Guavas’: MBA Grad Earns Rs 1 Crore With Farming
sustainable-house-1642397880 (1)

Kerala Man Saves Rs 15 Lakh Making Mud Home with Recycled Material; Can Last 100 Years
ISRO

750 Girls Built One of the Satellites: 5 Things To Know About ISRO SSLV Launch
PK Rosy_11zon

Who Was PK Rosy? Google Doodle Honours Malayalam Cinema’s First Woman Actor
Civil service couple

Civil Service Couple Skip ‘Big Fat Wedding’; Sponsor Education of 20 Orphans Instead
15 cr fashion business

‘How We Built a 15 Cr Fashion Brand Using Instagram’: Mom-Daughter Duo Share
20230208_103119

Heartwarming Rescue Tale of an Elephant That Was Forced to Beg & Heroes Who Helped Him
house-on-stream-1-1 (1)

In One Andhra Colony, Why Residents Have Not Had to Pay for Drinking Water in 27 Yrs
X
X
 
Aarohan