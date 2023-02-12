Topics

ISRO Announces Free Online Course With Certificates on Remote Sensing, GI System

ISRO remote sensing

ISRO has announced a five-day free online course on remote sensing and GIS, being conducted by IIRS for government officials, policy-makers, and research scholars. Read on for more details to apply.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for a free online course called RS and GIS Applications in Atmospheric and Oceanic Hazards. The five-day course has been organised by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) under ISRO.

The course has been designed for all stakeholders that need to be aware of natural and man-made disasters — such as tsunamis, cyclones, floods, storm surges, extreme rainfall, and dust storm. It will provide participants with an overview of utilising remote sensing and GIS data to avert them.

The curriculum is suitable for central and state government officials, policymakers, professionals and specialists from universities, educational institutes, operational and research institutes, and research scholars.

Things to know

  • The course is free.
  • The course can be completed in five days.
  • Course study materials, such as lecture slides and video-recorded lectures, will be made available through e-class.
  • There is a limited number of seats available. Registration will be done on a first come first serve basis.
  • A certificate will be given to the participants who have 70 percent attendance in the course.

How to apply

  • Applications will be submitted online.
  • To participate in this programme, the interested organisations, universities, departments, and institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end.
  • The identified coordinator will have to register his/her institute as a nodal centre on the IIRS website.
  • The course can then be taken by registered participants through the e-class platform of IIRS-ISRO.

Important dates

The course will begin on 27 February 2023 and end on 3 March 2023.

For more information, check the official notification.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

