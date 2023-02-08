DRDO Announces ‘Dare to Dream’ Contest for Individuals, Startups; Prizes Up to Rs 10 Lakh

The government agency Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for its annual innovation contest Dare to Dream for individuals and startups that aim to promote research in several fields of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and drone technology.
Things to know
- Applications will be submitted in two categories — Individual and Start-up.
- Individuals should be citizens of India above 18 years of age.
- The start-ups should be recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
- A maximum of four members including one team leader can participate under the individual category.
- The participants should not be an employee of DRDO nor family members of DRDO employees.
- Participants can submit their ideas for innovative solutions in 10 domains.
- The participants will have to select the challenges under which they want to make submissions. They can apply for up to five areas of challenge.
- The winning individual will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and the winning start-up will be given Rs 10 lakh.
How to apply
- Participants can apply on the DRDO website, where they must register using an email address and contact number.
- Applications will be submitted online.
- Select the challenges to make submissions.
- Provide a write-up for the challenges selected. Submit attachments in PDF format.
Important dates
- The entries started on 7 January 2023.
- The last date to submit entries is 28 February 2023.
