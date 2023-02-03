Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

‘Family Was Against It but We’re Happy’: MSc Grad Quits MNC Job To Sell 50 Types of Tea

serena tea stall

Choosing to follow her passion, Kerala's Serena quit her MNC job to set up a tea shop on Kochi's Willingdon island that offers 50 unique varieties of tea.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

When Serena, an MSc graduate, opened a tea shop, her family opposed the decision. She used to work at a multinational company but later decided to run a tea shop in Kochi.

“My husband was an underwater scuba diver in the Gulf. But he lost his job because of the [COVID-19] pandemic. That’s when we decided to start this venture together,” recalls Serena.

Along with her husband, she set up her tea shop at Willingdon Island in Kerala and named it ‘Dining Island’. From strawberry tea, hibiscus tea, cinnamon tea, pepper tea, and English breakfast tea to al-kubus and chamomile, they serve 50 varieties of teas along with cold drinks and snacks.

However, opening the tea shop was not an easy task. The couple had to shut the shop just two days after they started the business due to legal problems. The shop had to be remained closed for two months before they could restart the business.

Even after reopening the shop, the couple struggled to get customers. But, they provided quality food and interacted with all their customers and managed to create a good customer base eventually.

Today, despite their initial struggle, the couple is living their dream while earning a neat profit.

Every morning after dropping off the kids at school, they come to the shop together, work, and leave together. Between the couple, her husband Liju prepares the tea while Serena cooks the snacks and serves them hot and fresh. In the absence of Liju, Serena also takes care of the tea. The couple also has a helper who takes care of the cold drinks.

“It’s been over a year now; Alhamdulillah, we are running it happily,” says Serena, who advises people to follow their passion whether it is small or big.

Watch this video to learn more about her inspirational journey:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
SJR-Redwoods-1643289380-768x402 (1)

Bengaluru Society Grows Lush Food Forest Without Spending a Single Rupee, Saves Rs 1.5 Lakh
Ravindra-solar-1646831973

How a Pune Housing Society Cut Down Monthly Electricity Bill From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5000
green society 1

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Your Housing Society’s Sustainable Initiatives; Apply Now!
Clueless

‘I Was Clueless What To Do After Class 10; A Gap Year Changed My Life’
budget (1)

Budget 2023: 5 Things To Know About National Data Governance Policy & DigiLocker
collage_maker-01-feb-2023-11.31-am-sixteen_nine

What’s Cheaper & What’s Costlier: How Budget 2023 Will Impact Your Expenses
budget

Budget 2023: Highlights from Railways, Urban Infrastructure & Housing
Budget 2023

Budget 2023: No Tax on Income Upto Rs 7 Lakh; What is The New Direct Tax Regime
IAS-Pond-Restoration-Image-2-1674220896 new

‘How I Saved a Dying Historical Pond With 125 Volunteers & No Govt Funds’ – IAS Officer
Electric wheelchair

Bagging Rs 1 Cr on Shark Tank, IIT Grad’s Electric Wheelchairs Can Be Gamechangers
Ecofriendly toys

Architects Design Eco-Friendly Educational Toys for Kids, Earn Turnovers Worth Crores
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement