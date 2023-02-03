Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

How To Be an Ally to the Queer Community? Hear What They Have To Say

absolutally

Absolut Glassware's new campaign Be an #AbsolutAlly encourages India's LGBTQIA+ community to express themselves freely through lived experiences, stories and perspectives.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us

This article has been sponsored by Absolut Glassware. 

It has been around five years since same-sex relationships were decriminalised in India, but has that meant true acceptance and inclusion of the members of the LGBTQIA+ community? 

For many, this acceptance often comes after years — or decades — of low self-esteem and confusion. Even well-meaning individuals can unknowingly contribute to these factors. 

Do your parents know you’re gay? Why do you talk that way? Why do you dress that way? Not only do these questions make one uncomfortable, but they can also trigger unpleasant memories of struggling with familial acceptance. 

In light of this, it is imperative that we create an ecosystem that not only provides a safe and inclusive space to members of the LGBTQIA+ community but also sensitises cis-het folks to be more trustworthy allies. 

Doing just that is the well-known brand Absolut Glassware through a campaign to encourage people to express themselves freely.

The campaign will see people across the gender and sexuality spectrum candidly narrate their real-life stories.
The campaign will see people across the gender and sexuality spectrum candidly narrate their real-life stories. 

Having supported the community for over 40 years, its campaign Be an #AbsolutAlly “was developed following in-depth interactions with diverse people from within the LGBTQIA+ community in India to understand their lived experiences, stories and perspectives. This was further aligned with a deeper cultural and digital scan.”

The campaign will see people across the gender and sexuality spectrum — including Dutee Chand, Durga Gawde, Patruni Sastry, Jay Anand, Alex Matthew, Aniruddha Mahale, Maitrayanee Mahanta, Anwesh Sahoo, and Anjali Lama — candidly narrate their real-life stories. 

These are stories of familial acceptance, assumptions, stereotypes, the usage of pronouns, and personal anecdotes to highlight instances where they felt a lack of support and the absence of a strong ally in their life. They highlight that one of the simplest ways to be an #AbsolutAlly is to create an environment and safe space for members of the community to talk and share, and not to assume.

A vital aspect of the #AbsolutAlly campaign is also to create a meaningful impact for the community in the ‘club and bar’ ecosystem that the brand inhabits. To manifest this and create safe spaces through sensitisation workshops across the country, Absolut Glassware has collaborated with Mr Bartender & The Crew, which is India’s first bar academy for women — especially those from low-income backgrounds, victims of human trafficking, ex-prison inmates, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The campaign aims to encourage allies to contribute to this sense of community.
India’s LGBTQIA+ community shares stories and anecdotes to show how integral it is to have — and be — a strong ally.

This initiative kicked off in January this year. It aims to be an ongoing programme targeting 100 bars in its first leg.

Meanwhile, Absolut Glassware is also conducting Pride nights in key metro cities. 

With an intent to celebrate members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, the brand aims to make the Pride nights celebratory with drag performances and artists from the community.

With this campaign, Absolut Glassware is looking to build not only spaces sans bias and divide, but also encourage allies to contribute to this sense of community.

Edited by Divya Sethu; All images courtesy: Absolut Glassware

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Follow Us
Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
SJR-Redwoods-1643289380-768x402 (1)

Bengaluru Society Grows Lush Food Forest Without Spending a Single Rupee, Saves Rs 1.5 Lakh
Ravindra-solar-1646831973

How a Pune Housing Society Cut Down Monthly Electricity Bill From Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5000
green society 1

Win Prizes Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Your Housing Society’s Sustainable Initiatives; Apply Now!
Clueless

‘I Was Clueless What To Do After Class 10; A Gap Year Changed My Life’
budget (1)

Budget 2023: 5 Things To Know About National Data Governance Policy & DigiLocker
collage_maker-01-feb-2023-11.31-am-sixteen_nine

What’s Cheaper & What’s Costlier: How Budget 2023 Will Impact Your Expenses
budget

Budget 2023: Highlights from Railways, Urban Infrastructure & Housing
Budget 2023

Budget 2023: No Tax on Income Upto Rs 7 Lakh; What is The New Direct Tax Regime
IAS-Pond-Restoration-Image-2-1674220896 new

‘How I Saved a Dying Historical Pond With 125 Volunteers & No Govt Funds’ – IAS Officer
Electric wheelchair

Bagging Rs 1 Cr on Shark Tank, IIT Grad’s Electric Wheelchairs Can Be Gamechangers
Ecofriendly toys

Architects Design Eco-Friendly Educational Toys for Kids, Earn Turnovers Worth Crores
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement