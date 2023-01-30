Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

With Volunteers Across US, India, Woman Knits Free Prostheses for Breast Cancer Survivors

jayashree ratan

Mumbai resident Jayashree Ratan set out to create crocheted prostheses for breast cancer survivors. Her organisation Saaisha India has distributed 5,700 such prostheses for free so far.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in India among women today, and consequently, the number of mastectomy surgeries too has gone up. In India, every four minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Many women who undergo this painful procedure, where the entire breast tissue is removed, often question their sense of self.

While some women have access to silicone breast prostheses, most don’t, and are forced to stuff handkerchiefs and cotton balls in their bras to create an illusion of full breasts. This practice often leads to rashes, infections or painful skin abrasions.

It was with an intention to help such women that Chennai-born Jayashree Ratan started making crocheted prostheses for breast cancer survivors. 

Jayashree, who is the founder of Saaisha India, a voluntary organisation that makes such prostheses, says, “Women are under such pressure to look a certain way that they have to undergo this pain as well after a traumatic surgery. That’s why I decided to make crocheted or knitted prostheses.”

Since its launch in 2018, the Mumbai-based organisation has distributed over 5,700 prostheses for free. It has a network of over 270 volunteers from across India, the UAE and the US.

These prostheses are made from 100 percent mercerised cotton yarn, which is soft on the skin and does not cause allergies. Each product can be used for close to two years and is hand washable. The prostheses are available in different cup sizes and fit well into the mastectomy bra.

“We never knew we would touch so many lives by spending just a few hours on each product. That is our biggest reward,” says Jayashree.

Edited by Asha Prakash

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Ecofriendly toys

Architects Design Eco-Friendly Educational Toys for Kids, Earn Turnovers Worth Crores
Avinash Pattnaik

‘I Quit My Govt Job to Cook’: Masterchef’s Avinash Patnaik on Taking Odia Food Global
Tentgram (1) (1)

We Went From Planning College Trips to Creating an Experiential Travel Biz Worth Crores
Padma Awards (1) (1)

‘Father of Seeds’ to ‘Dawar ki Dawa’: 8 Real Heroes Who India Honoured at Padma Awards 2023
5_republic_day_speeches

Looking Back: 5 Historic Republic Day Speeches by Indian Presidents
constitution_11zon

7 Rare Pics That Show How The Indian Constitution Took Effect
museums (1)_11zon

Exploring Wonders? Here Are 10 Must-Visit & Unique Indian Museums
history (1)_11zon

A College Girl & Her Secret Radio Station For India’s Freedom: Usha Mehta’s Biopic
NFT carousel-cover (1)

Who Are the Top NFT Artists of India? Here’s a Look at Their Art
Best terrace farmer (1)

63-YO Wins Kerala Govt’s Best Terrace Farmer Award; Harvests 20 Kg Veggies Daily
Shark Tank 1 (1)

How to Pitch at Shark Tank India? Entrepreneur Who Won Rs 30 Lakh Shares Tips
X
X
 
The Better Market
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement