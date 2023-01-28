Can Your Innovation Transform Lives? Aarohan Social Innovation Awards Will Help You Scale

This article is sponsored by Infosys Foundation

India in the past decade has witnessed a boom in social innovations across areas like healthcare, education, and women empowerment, as well as has seen the amalgamation of economic growth and social value unlike before.

The third edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards celebrates these social innovations that have contributed to India’s transformation, while hoping to inspire others to create similar, if not more, impact at scale with their innovative minds.

Presented by the Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, the nomination process for the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2023 has commenced and will conclude on March 12, 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the application process.

About the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards

Aarohan Social Innovations Awards will focus on three categories: health, women’s empowerment and education( Picture credits: Shutterstock)

The Awards seek out individuals, teams, NGOs, and social enterprises who have come up with technology-based solutions that have the potential to bring about a significant difference to people and communities, at scale. These solutions need to be focused on the three categories of Education, Healthcare, and Women Empowerment. Infosys Foundation will commit up to INR 50 lakh per winner, with a total award purse of INR 2 crore.

How can you apply?

Those applying must be Indian citizens above 18 years of age and residing in the country.

Interested applicants must visit the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards website and can submit their entries, describing their work, in the form of videos which can be uploaded.

Last date for submissions is March 12, 2023.

Points to keep in mind:

The entries must be of a fully functioning prototype or finished project, and not just a concept, idea, or mockup.

The submission will be judged on the following criteria — application to a social problem or need, with a potential to scale; innovative use of technology, with a focus on sustainability; originality of ideas; ease of use and quality of presentation.

The awards will recognise and encourage social innovators (Picture credits: Shutterstock)

Infosys Foundation has always shown a strong commitment towards social issues that are largely overlooked by society, and through platforms like the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, there is an opportunity for bolstering India’s development.

“A key focus area for Infosys Foundation is to accelerate social innovation and improve the lives of the masses in India. Through the third edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards, we will continue our relentless work to encourage social innovators across the country to translate their ideas and passions into impactful, award-winning solutions, with the potential to bring real change, at scale,” said Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation.

Visit this link to submit your application TODAY!