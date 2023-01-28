60-YO Turns 200 KG of E-Waste Into Stunning Works of Art; Sells Across the World

For Bangalorean Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere, there is no such thing as a useless object or ‘waste’. Give him anything — discarded metal or plastic items, old gadgets, dysfunctional printed circuit boards — and he’ll create art out of it. From jewellery, murals and sculptures to abstract art, art installations, wall art, and even robots.

The Wipro executive who turned into an eco-artist after retirement buys e-waste from scrap dealers and recyclers but says that he is selective in choosing the ‘waste’.

“I don’t pick up everything, only those items which have scope for transformation. I extract copper, gold or multi-coloured wires, keyboards and computer components that are useful according to the texture, colour and forms,” the 60-year-old tells The Better India.

Vishwanath’s passion is particularly relevant in the current age, where India generates more e-waste than it can recycle. In 2019-20, the country generated a total of 10.1 lakh tonnes of e-waste. Of this, only 22.7 percent was collected, dismantled, and recycled or disposed of.

So far, the eco-artist has created more than 500 artefacts.

The rest ends up in landfills, exacerbating environmental issues.

The eco-artist has upcycled and transformed nearly 200 kg of e-waste into usable products and proposes eco-art as a means to deal with waste management.

Turning a hobby into a business

Vishwanath’s father, D M Shambhu, was a famous sculptor and painter, but he wanted his son to choose medicine and become a doctor. However, Vishwanath, who was interested in upcycling second-hand objects right from childhood, decided to pursue a BFA in Applied Art.

He later went on to work at Wipro in Talent Transformation, but even while he was a senior executive, he would involve in research and development in eco-art. “In my free time and during the weekends, I used to conduct experiments in e-waste and try to develop something unique,” he recalls.

He would dismantle computers, laptops, data cards, DVDs, VCRs, floppy drives, set-top boxes, old landlines and cordless phones, and even medical devices such as glucometers.

“I started this as a fun activity; creating small animals out of scrap from gadgets. I used to collect a lot of e-waste, and nobody knew what I was trying to do exactly,” says Vishwanath with a laugh.

“But upon learning about the implications of e-waste on the environment, I started creating murals and sculptures, and slowly it turned into a business, post my retirement two years ago,” he adds.

Vishwanath has now started selling his unique artworks and says he has buyers from Europe, the Netherlands, the US and also Delhi.

A dazzle bird and a divine bovine goddess created from upcycled computer components including keyboard keys.

500+ artefacts, from e-waste

So far, the eco-artist has created more than 500 artefacts. These include a six-foot tall sculpture made from upcycled computer keyboard keys on a mannequin, and a landscape inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, using upcycled resistors on wood, which was later coated with clear epoxy resin.

Among his other artworks are a 42×38 inch Kamadhenu (a divine bovine goddess) created from upcycled keyboard keys on a sun board finished with resin, a deer made of discarded multicore cables, a bird made with electronic components, plants and flowers from upcycled sugar glucometers and computer parts, and eco jewellery from upcycled digital wrist watch parts.

Eco plants and a portrait collage of business tycoon Azim Premji using e-waste on wood.

He has also created a portrait collage of business tycoon Azim Premji using e-waste on wood. He has even transformed e-waste into wearable art by designing apparel for a fashion show at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

However, the process of upcycling is not that easy, says Vishwanath. The work involves scrutinising the e-waste objects — the texture, shape, and colour etc, and visualising and conceptualising the final product.

“It takes just two-three minutes to create a piece of jewellery, but it might take weeks and months for sculptures. However, sustainable initiatives and upcycled art are nowadays in demand in multi-national companies opting for a sustainable culture,” he informs.

Eco-jewelleries and a six-foot-tall sculpture made from upcycled computer keyboard keys on a mannequin.

Winning accolades for his talent

Vishwanath has been written about in the India Talent Magazine and has also given a talk at the first International Data Science Conference on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), on putting e-waste to good use.

The eco-artist has also written a paper titled ‘Upcycling for Sustainable Living, Complementing Circular Economy’ which was published by Springer Nature, Singapore, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath is working on his next project, a 20×30 feet public art installation. He has already collected nearly 2,000 discarded parts of mobile phones, remote controls and calculators for this. He is also working on a mural installation and 3D sculpture which he proposes to display in the Bengaluru metro.

Edited by Asha Prakash. All images: Vishwanath Mallabadi.