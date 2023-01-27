Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Delhi Man’s Unique ‘Garbage Clinics’ Keep Streets Clean & Earn Turnovers Worth Crores

Delhi resident Praveen Nayak left his engineering degree to make his city greener and cleaner. Watch this video to see how his initiative ‘Garbage Clinic’ is making the city more livable.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Every day, Ghaziabad in Delhi witnesses thousands of metric tonnes of waste being dumped in landfills across the city. Piling high, these waste mounds not only pose a risk to the sanitation and hygiene of the residents here but also set the stage for a variety of catastrophes, when the weight gets unbearable and they collapse.

Praveen Nayak, a Delhi resident, was pursuing his engineering degree when he witnessed one such calamity that would change his life. Right in front of his eyes, a massive garbage dump collapsed killing four in the process.

Praveen was aghast at this incident, and he decided to be a part of the solution to Delhi’s waste scene.

Leaving his education midway, the now founder of Garbage Clinic, decided to start an ambulance system which would work towards collecting garbage from across the national capital and treating the waste. Thus, minimising the amount that would otherwise pile up in landfills.

So intent was Praveen on following this mission to the end that no criticism from his family could deter him. His wife was supportive, and the couple sold her jewellery in order to fund the venture.

The Garbage Clinic was launched in 2018.

Today e-rickshaws turned into ambulances whizz through the streets of Delhi collecting waste from various dumping spots. The waste is then segregated at plants, wherein wet waste is converted into compost and given to farmers in the state while the dry waste is sold to scrap dealers.

Today, there are 18 garbage clinics across Delhi, and the venture has witnessed a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore.

Watch how Praveen’s initiative is growing by the day:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Padma Awards (1) (1)

‘Father of Seeds’ to ‘Dawar ki Dawa’: 8 Real Heroes Who India Honoured at Padma Awards 2023
5_republic_day_speeches

Looking Back: 5 Historic Republic Day Speeches by Indian Presidents
constitution_11zon

7 Rare Pics That Show How The Indian Constitution Took Effect
museums (1)_11zon

Exploring Wonders? Here Are 10 Must-Visit & Unique Indian Museums
history (1)_11zon

A College Girl & Her Secret Radio Station For India’s Freedom: Usha Mehta’s Biopic
NFT carousel-cover (1)

Who Are the Top NFT Artists of India? Here’s a Look at Their Art
Best terrace farmer (1)

63-YO Wins Kerala Govt’s Best Terrace Farmer Award; Harvests 20 Kg Veggies Daily
Shark Tank 1 (1)

How to Pitch at Shark Tank India? Entrepreneur Who Won Rs 30 Lakh Shares Tips
Fine dine farm_11zon

Jodhpur Couple Turns Empty Land Into Fine Dining Farm, Host Farm-to-Table Dinners
Slow travel (1)

25-YO Bengalurean Takes India on ‘Slow Travel’ Immersive Experiences With His Startup
Trick & Treat foods (1) (1)

How We Turned Family Recipes into a Thriving Healthy Snack Biz for Kids
X
X
 
The Better Market
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement