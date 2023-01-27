Delhi Man’s Unique ‘Garbage Clinics’ Keep Streets Clean & Earn Turnovers Worth Crores

Every day, Ghaziabad in Delhi witnesses thousands of metric tonnes of waste being dumped in landfills across the city. Piling high, these waste mounds not only pose a risk to the sanitation and hygiene of the residents here but also set the stage for a variety of catastrophes, when the weight gets unbearable and they collapse.

Praveen Nayak, a Delhi resident, was pursuing his engineering degree when he witnessed one such calamity that would change his life. Right in front of his eyes, a massive garbage dump collapsed killing four in the process.

Praveen was aghast at this incident, and he decided to be a part of the solution to Delhi’s waste scene.

Leaving his education midway, the now founder of Garbage Clinic, decided to start an ambulance system which would work towards collecting garbage from across the national capital and treating the waste. Thus, minimising the amount that would otherwise pile up in landfills.

So intent was Praveen on following this mission to the end that no criticism from his family could deter him. His wife was supportive, and the couple sold her jewellery in order to fund the venture.

The Garbage Clinic was launched in 2018.

Today e-rickshaws turned into ambulances whizz through the streets of Delhi collecting waste from various dumping spots. The waste is then segregated at plants, wherein wet waste is converted into compost and given to farmers in the state while the dry waste is sold to scrap dealers.

Today, there are 18 garbage clinics across Delhi, and the venture has witnessed a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore.

Edited by Pranita Bhat