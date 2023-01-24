Topics

‘The Better Market’: Connecting Conscious Sellers To Buyers Who Seek Sustainable Lifestyle

The Better Market is an initiative by The Better India to create a marketplace for sustainable products, conscious sellers and people who care — thus connecting them with like-minded people who love the planet and buyers seeking a sustainable life.

The growing consciousness about climate change has awakened people to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Many brands worldwide have dedicated themselves to producing eco-friendly products.

But, what’s missing is the link — a dedicated platform to connect these sustainable brands with the customers looking for them.

We, at The Better India, the world’s largest positive and solutions-based content-driven impact platform, are dedicated to promoting sustainable living. So, we are proud to announce our latest initiative — The Better Market, an online marketplace for aware consumers.

The Better Market is not only a marketplace for sustainable brands, but also a platform to create a community of like-minded people who care about the well-being of the planet. We aim to create an environment where consumers can make environmentally conscious purchase decisions.

“We believe that every purchase is a vote for the kind of world we want to live in. With The Better Market, we’re making it easy for people to vote for a healthier self and a more sustainable future,” says Dhimant Parekh, Founder, The Better India.

The tagline ‘Buy Better, Live Better’ is to encourage consumers to join this movement to make the world a better, greener and more sustainable place.

The platform will feature 13 different sustainable brands that promote green living. As part of the launch, The Better India will be hosting live marathons on 28 January on its social media handles — LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the Better Market microsite.

The founders of these sustainable brands — Anitha Shankar of Stubit, Sparsh Agarwal of Dorje Teas, Jay Jaykumar of Grami Superfoods, Smitha Kamath of Praana Poorna, Pooja Kaul of Organiko, Rhea Karuturi of Hoovu Fresh, Uday Nadiawade of Befach, Yogesh Shinde of Bamboo India, Alakshi Tomar of TruCup, and Rupal Ralph of Stonesoup — will talk about their brands and the products available on the marketplace in a 10-minute live stream across platforms.

There will also be Q&A sessions, interesting workshops, and fun giveaways. So, remember to check out The Better India’s social media handles on 28 January 2023.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

