How Do We Shape Businesses for a Better Tomorrow? Here’s What Children Have to Say

In a recent marketing campaign #TogetherWeRise by the Mahindra Group, children highlight the changes needed in the businesses of today to make a better and more equal tomorrow.

This article has been sponsored by Mahindra Rise.

The children of today are the creators, investors, and consumers of tomorrow. It becomes imperative for businesses to hear their voices. They want to live in a world where their leaders celebrate equality and inclusion in terms of opportunities. They ask for socially responsible actions and well-rounded businesses that cater to the needs of every stratum of society.

In line with this, a recent marketing campaign #TogetherWeRise by Mahindra Group is helping children from diverse cultural backgrounds and nationalities come to the forefront to make their voices heard.

The Mahindra Group — an Indian multinational conglomerate with businesses across 100 countries worldwide — is living up to its word to serve the consumers of the future. With a larger goal of making the world a better place for all, the company has adhered to its philosophy that “only when we enable others to rise, will we rise”.

Here are a few sustainable initiatives led by the group that adhere with its philosophy.

1. Climate change

The Mahindra Igatpuri plant is India’s first carbon-neutral and zero-waste-to-landfill factory, while its CERO company is India’s first authorised vehicle recycler. The Mahindra Group claims to become carbon neutral by 2040.

Last year in 2022, the Mahindra Group booked a 55 percent increase in renewable energy consumption, while Mahindra Ag North America’s (MAgNA) Houston facilities switched to 100 percent renewable energy. Mahindra Lifespaces’ Eden, a real estate facility in Bengaluru, is India’s first net-zero-energy home development project.

2. Inclusion

The company has drawn up an inclusive policy to hire more women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, veterans, and persons with disability.

Further, the company has empowered 20,000 women in agriculture. It has also employed women managers and teams to work on XUV700 and Scorpio-N projects. The Mahindra Group is the first automotive company to have launched all-women dealerships.

The children of today are the creators, investors, and consumers of tomorrow.

3. Ethics

The Mahindra Group claims to stand for its values of raising the standard of living of the masses. For this, the company aims to get the support of those who will benefit the most — the general public. It has 400-plus “ethics counsellors” who help the employees amplify the company’s values.

4. Service

The Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s booking pipeline has over 2,60,000 vehicles. Besides, Mahindra Finance is leveraging IT for multi-channel digital customer service, which includes virtual assistants and conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Mahindra Lifespaces already uses IT-enabled ‘augmented & virtual reality’ for customer engagement and driving conversions.

5. Technology

The company focuses on strong cyber security, data privacy, and agility. At the same time, it has also been improving the customer and employee experience through the use of technology.

To deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the Metaverse for its customers, Tech Mahindra launched ‘TechMVerse’. The company will leverage the opportunities presented by the Metaverse through DealerVerse (a metaverse-based car dealership), Middlemist (an NFT marketplace), Meta Bank (a virtual bank), and a gaming centre.

6. Innovation

The company sees Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) as the next big opportunity for India’s agriculture sector. Through this, a farmer can use technology on a pay-per-use or rental basis rather than own it.

Its Krish-e Precision Farming solutions use a variety of sensors and cameras on the farm, drones, satellites, and farm equipment to collect soil, crop, and machine data. Such operations are already helping farmers of potato, grape, and sugarcane crops reduce their cost of cultivation and improve their yield.

7. Entrepreneurship

The Mahindra Group’s ‘Car & Bike’ company guides customers with wheel-related details. The business vertical equips motorheads with all their needs including news, reviews, price, trending models, new launches, used cars, and dealers.

8. Scale

Mahindra Susten aims to grow a green energy portfolio across renewables — including large-scale utility solar, wind, and hybrid power projects and energy storage solutions. It intends to grow its portfolio to +7 GWp in the coming years. The company is also developing projects worth USD 3.5 billion.

9. Impact

Mahindra Finance has over 8 million customers across 4 lakh villages and employs over 18,000 locals. It has been operating in the rural hinterland for over 25 years.

The majority of the loans disbursed by Mahindra Finance were to customers in villages with an average annual household income of less than Rs 2 lakh. Mahindra Finance helps people with affordable housing finance solutions, and secures their life and assets with insurance solutions.

With such sustainable measures, inclusion, innovation, and the use of technology, the Mahindra Group is striving every day to create a more equal world for children — the citizens of tomorrow. Their work is an example of how an inclusive way of functioning of businesses can pave the way for children who want to inherit and invest in socially responsible businesses built in a world with equal opportunities and sans biases.

Edited by Divya Sethu and Pranita Bhat.