Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Have a Gas Geyser at Home? Man Who Almost Lost His Wife Shares Why You Should Be Careful

In a recent viral Twitter thread, Divyanshu Asopa narrates what people should know about owning gas geysers at home, why they should be careful, and a close call he and his wife had earlier this month.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

In a recent Twitter thread, user Divyanshu Asopa, the founder of a homegrown sustainable stationery brand, shared an incident that shook his world, while asking people to be more cautious if they have gas geysers installed in their homes. 

Divyanshu details the agony that he and his wife went through on 5 January 2023.

When his wife did not return from her shower in over 20 minutes, he went in to check on her. “I found her on [the] floor, blacked out…and breathing heavily. Losing consciousness with each passing second,” he recalls.

The reason was the gas geyser they had in their bathroom. “We took this flat on rent [a] couple of months back, and the gas geyser was already there in one of the bathrooms. A gas geyser uses oxygen from the atmosphere to burn the LPG gas and shouldn’t be installed in closed spaces.”

While Divyanshu’s tweets share his wife’s critical condition as she was admitted to the hospital before making a recovery, he also uses the incident to caution those who have installed similar geysers.

These geysers operate differently compared to the usual electric geysers.

The science behind gas geysers and what you need to watch out for

Gas geysers utilise LPG to heat the water, thus making them suitable for two reasons  — they heat water quickly and provide a constant flow of hot water. The geyser has three pipes, two inlet pipes for water and gas separately, and an outlet pipe for hot water.

When the geyser is switched on, gas begins to flow through the pipeline, the igniter is triggered, and gas flames appear, thus heating the water. But the geyser uses oxygen from the atmosphere to heat the water and keep the gas burning. 

This is why it is recommended that these geysers be installed in places that are well-ventilated. Because if not, the geyser will use oxygen from the closed space, thus decreasing the oxygen there and giving off carbon monoxide. As in the case of Tripty, this could lead to CO poisoning and, eventually, brain damage. 

If you have a gas geyser, it may be a wise option to either replace it with an electric one or have the geyser kept in a well-ventilated space.

Here’s Divyanshu’s learning from the experience:

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Deep Dive

The Better Mentor

See All

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Slow travel (1)

25-YO Bengalurean Takes India on ‘Slow Travel’ Immersive Experiences With His Startup
Trick & Treat foods (1) (1)

How We Turned Family Recipes into a Thriving Healthy Snack Biz for Kids
Ajwain (1)

Fight Bloating, Common Cold & More; Why Including Ajwain in Your Diet is a Must
Maharashtrian snack biz (2) (1)

Mother-Son Duo’s Maharashtrian Snack Biz Bagged Rs 40 Lakh Funding on Shark Tank
Pehelwan

The Indian Pehlwan Who Saved Lives During Partition & Inspired Bruce Lee With His Regime
pushpa (1)_11zon

At 66, She Runs Marathons, Works Out Every Week & Swims; What’s Her Fitness Secret?
Banana chips (1) (1) (1)

A Tasty Twist on Banana Chips & a Multi-Crore Biz Idea: MBA Grad Shares How He Did It
dream home (2)

No Trees Were Harmed in Making of This Dream Home; Kerala Woman Shares How
lessons from Shark Tank

7 Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Shark Tank India Season 2
Ram

Fatty Liver & High Cholesterol At 33 Shook Me; Here’s How I Transformed My Life
Coconut Oil Mix_11zon

How a Mother-Daughter Duo Started Home Biz Selling Kerala’s Traditional Coconut Oil Mix
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement