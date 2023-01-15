Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

‘My Life Came to a Standstill’: My Partner’s Unconditional Love Helped My Cancer Recovery

Prasang Chandorkar was diagnosed with cancer just after his engagement. Watch how his fiance and his family supported him in his recovery.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Prasang Chandorkar was excited about turning a new leaf in his life after meeting Wachika on a matrimonial website. They soon got engaged and started planning their life ahead.

But little did they know what was in store for them. Soon after the engagement, in November 2021, Prasang was diagnosed with cancer. This brought his life to a standstill.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Better India (@thebetterindia)

He says, “When my father informed Wachika about my condition, she could have left me, but she didn’t. It is not easy to support a cancer patient. But she chose to be my strength and stood by me.”

Prasang shares that going through the cancer treatment was a nightmare. He lost 22 kg and was perpetually weak.

“I almost gave up so many times. But my fiancé and my parents kept me going,” he shares.

And finally, in 2022, he beat cancer with the love and support of his family. Today, Prasang is happily married to Wachika, “the love of my life who literally stood by me in sickness and in health.”

(Edited by Divya Sethu.)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Pehelwan

The Indian Pehlwan Who Saved Lives During Partition & Inspired Bruce Lee With His Regime
pushpa (1)_11zon

At 66, She Runs Marathons, Works Out Every Week & Swims; What’s Her Fitness Secret?
Banana chips (1) (1) (1)

A Tasty Twist on Banana Chips & a Multi-Crore Biz Idea: MBA Grad Shares How He Did It
dream home (2)

No Trees Were Harmed in Making of This Dream Home; Kerala Woman Shares How
lessons from Shark Tank

7 Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Shark Tank India Season 2
Ram

Fatty Liver & High Cholesterol At 33 Shook Me; Here’s How I Transformed My Life
Coconut Oil Mix_11zon

How a Mother-Daughter Duo Started Home Biz Selling Kerala’s Traditional Coconut Oil Mix
Polity paper (1)

How to Ace Your Polity Paper in UPSC CSE: IAS Officer Shares 4 Key Tips
space_11zon

India’s Space-Tech Startups Will Now Receive Support from ISRO & Microsoft
Hill stations_11zon

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations To Explore On Your Next Trip to Karnataka
Shark tank

Winners of Rs 30 Lakh on Shark Tank, Friends Make India Fall in Love With Darjeeling Tea
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement