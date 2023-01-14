Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

How We Turned My Grandma’s Recipes into a Successful Biz of Healthy Snacks for Kids

trick or treat founders

Shrey Arora and Urvashi Srivastava share how they created a healthy snacks business with their grandmother’s recipes with Trick or Treat, and what it takes to run a successful venture.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Shrey Arora is a big time foodie. Reminiscing childhood memories of savouring aam papad and imli candies, he would search for brands that sell healthy instant food and snacks. But the dig would always be fruitless.

During a visit to his wife Urvashi Srivastava’s ancestral home in Lucknow, Shrey got to taste traditional snacks made by her nani — from tangy aam papad (mango bars), imli (tamarind) candy to munchies made of chana sattu (gram flour).

The Lucknow trip proved serendipitous for Shrey who, by then, was looking for a food startup idea.

Realising the need for healthy snacks in the market, Shrey along with his wife co-founded Trick or Treat Foods. With its tagline ‘No Tricks, Only Tasty Treats’, the company aims to provide healthy snacking options, especially to kids.

The venture provides chemical-free snacks with no refined sugar, preservatives, sulphites, colours or artificial flavours. “We only use quality, chemical-free fruits, jaggery and spices in our products. We use lemon juice as a preservative in candy roll-ups to provide a shelf-life of up to seven months,” Shrey, an MBA graduate and CEO of the Ghaziabad-based venture, tells The Better India.

The brand offers a fruit roll-up available in six flavours — mango, kacha aam, pineapple, strawberry, pink guava, and imli. Apart from the fruit roll-ups, the brand has introduced coco energy bars whose main ingredient is chana sattu.

Sustaining grandma’s recipes

The venture, which was incorporated in February 2022, kicked off in the hopes that they could sustain on Urvashi’s family’s traditional recipes. 

“My nani is the rock of our startup. She was so happy when she came to know that we are starting a company that sells her snacks. Her recipes were followed completely. However, small changes were to be made as those products can’t last long at room temperature. We took help from a food consultant to modify the recipes without changing them,” says Urvashi, an engineering graduate and in-charge of the company’s design department.

As per the co-founders, the fruits used in the making are directly sourced from farmers in South India. “Only export-quality fruits are selected to ensure quality and consistency.” The frozen pulp of these fruits, stored at -18 degrees Celsius, is used in the making of candies.

The company has nearly 16 full-time employees, who engage in lab activities, processing and dispatching the products.

The products are available for purchase from the company’s website, social media pages, Amazon or Indiamart. They are also found in certain retail stores around metro cities Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. 

While the protein bars have become best-sellers, mango and strawberry flavours are their buyer’s favourites.

The venture has recently included six new products — fruit and nut coco bars, coconut crush coco bars, choco chip brownie coco bars, honey trail mix coco bars, coffee tiramisu coco bars, crunchy peanut choco bars.  

If you are interested in starting a business like this, learn all about it from the co-founder Urvashi herself. In this video, she shares their business secrets, the do’s and don’ts of starting a venture, and their biggest mantra for becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Edited by Divya Sethu.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Pehelwan

The Indian Pehlwan Who Saved Lives During Partition & Inspired Bruce Lee With His Regime
pushpa (1)_11zon

At 66, She Runs Marathons, Works Out Every Week & Swims; What’s Her Fitness Secret?
Banana chips (1) (1) (1)

A Tasty Twist on Banana Chips & a Multi-Crore Biz Idea: MBA Grad Shares How He Did It
dream home (2)

No Trees Were Harmed in Making of This Dream Home; Kerala Woman Shares How
lessons from Shark Tank

7 Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Shark Tank India Season 2
Ram

Fatty Liver & High Cholesterol At 33 Shook Me; Here’s How I Transformed My Life
Coconut Oil Mix_11zon

How a Mother-Daughter Duo Started Home Biz Selling Kerala’s Traditional Coconut Oil Mix
Polity paper (1)

How to Ace Your Polity Paper in UPSC CSE: IAS Officer Shares 4 Key Tips
space_11zon

India’s Space-Tech Startups Will Now Receive Support from ISRO & Microsoft
Hill stations_11zon

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations To Explore On Your Next Trip to Karnataka
Shark tank

Winners of Rs 30 Lakh on Shark Tank, Friends Make India Fall in Love With Darjeeling Tea
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement