How India’s 1st Private Space Agency Plans to Launch 20,000 Satellites by Next Decade

Skyroot Aerospace, founded by ISRO engineers Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, is set to reach for the stars with their upcoming projects. Watch the video to know more.

On 18 November 2022, Vikram S — India’s first privately developed rocket — lifted off from ISRO’s launchpad in Sriharikota. Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme, Vikram S was designed and built by Skyroot Aerospace, India’s first private space agency.

At a time when India is making great strides in the space domain, Skyroot is accelerating this progress with its vast number of aerospace projects in the works. But few know about how this venture was started.

In 2018, Pawan Chandana, a rocket engineer turned space entrepreneur, and Naga Bharath Daka, an electronics and software engineer, left their secure jobs at ISRO to set up Skyroot Aerospace with a team of 10 in Hyderabad.

The two had always harboured a liking for outer space and rockets.

For Pawan, the journey in the space sector started when he was at IIT Kharagpur and got an opportunity to join ISRO during campus placement in 2012. He joined the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, which was then the hub for building launch vehicles, and here, he met Bharath, an electrical engineer from IIT Madras.

During the years that the two worked together, ISRO was engaged in Mangalyaan (2014), Chandrayaan-2 (2019) and the launch of other small satellites.

Pawan recounted in an article “the spectacular rise of Elon Musk’s Space X, announcements from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos-owned ‘Blue Origin’, and China’s ambitious plans, motivated us”.

From then on, it was a journey of ups for the two co-founders.

Skyroot has also developed an upper-stage rocket engine named Raman (named after CV Raman), whose role will be to ensure the operational capability of satellites. In September 2020, the company also unveiled their cryogenic engine named Dhawan-1.

The venture has managed to scale heights — after raising funding of $68 million — with a promise to launch more than 20,000 small satellites in the coming decade.

Their website reads, “Launching satellites to space will soon become as easy as booking a cab — Quick, precise and affordable!”

Watch how this space startup has been setting a solid foundation:

Sources
Skyroot Aerospace: Fascinating story of Hyderabad startup by M Somasekhar, Published on 18 November 2022.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat.)

