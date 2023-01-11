Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

RRR’s Naatu Naatu Wins Golden Globe: Incredible Facts About People Who Created History

Naatu Naatu screengrab

Penned by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravani, the song competed against tracks including Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

The track Naatu Naatu from the Telugu epic action drama RRR, India’s official entry for the 2023 Academy Awards, bags the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song. 

Penned by Chandrabose, composed by M M Keeravaani, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, the quirky tune instantly became a chartbuster among Indian fans when it was first released.

Keeravani has worked across industries – from Telugu to Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. He has previously composed music for superhit movies including the Bahubali series.

Overwhelmed by the historical win, the composer thanked the actors, lyricist and director, with the words, “The award belongs to my brother and the director of the film S S Rajamouli for his vision and trust in my work.”

The song is a celebration of Indian culture and the lyrics beautifully describe the food, flora and fauna of the country. It comes at a point in the movie where the protagonists are ridiculed for lacking taste in dance and art

Shot outside the Ukrainian president’s official residence, the song was shot 18 times before the makers finally zeroed in on the second take. 

Naatu Naatu has also made history by becoming the first Asian song to win a Golden Globe and the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars

Watch this video for some behind-the-scenes visuals of this smashing hit. 

(Edited by Asha Prakash.)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Banana chips (1) (1) (1)

A Tasty Twist on Banana Chips & a Multi-Crore Biz Idea: MBA Grad Shares How He Did It
dream home (2)

No Trees Were Harmed in Making of This Dream Home; Kerala Woman Shares How
lessons from Shark Tank

7 Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Shark Tank India Season 2
Ram

Fatty Liver & High Cholesterol At 33 Shook Me; Here’s How I Transformed My Life
Coconut Oil Mix_11zon

How a Mother-Daughter Duo Started Home Biz Selling Kerala’s Traditional Coconut Oil Mix
Polity paper (1)

How to Ace Your Polity Paper in UPSC CSE: IAS Officer Shares 4 Key Tips
space_11zon

India’s Space-Tech Startups Will Now Receive Support from ISRO & Microsoft
Hill stations_11zon

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations To Explore On Your Next Trip to Karnataka
Shark tank

Winners of Rs 30 Lakh on Shark Tank, Friends Make India Fall in Love With Darjeeling Tea
Stargazing_11zon

Lost in Stars: 17 Best Pics from Stargazing Observatories Across India
Karnataka farmstay_11zon

Live in a Tree House, Learn Organic Farming & Chocolate Making at Karnataka Farmstay
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement