Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

Pune Startup Helps 1500 Farmers Prevent Stubble Burning While Earning Extra Income

stubble burning

Pune-based BiofuelCircle, founded by Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save, is an online marketplace that connects the rural farming community with credible biomass consumers.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

This article has been sponsored by Wingify Earth

The stubble left after harvesting a farm is usually burned or removed from the place by investing more effort and money. But not many farmers are aware that it can also be a source of additional income.

Pune-based BiofuelCircle — founded by Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save in June 2020 — is an online marketplace that connects the rural farming community with industrial producers for the sale of biomass and associated commodities like biofuel, biofertilisers and biogas.

Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save of BioFuel Circle
Ashwin Save and Suhas Baxi, the co-founders of BiofuelCircle.

The company was formed with the finding that the market for renewable energy grows every day, while the raw material for bioenergy exists in abundance. Hence, the company connects the farmers-biowaste with industries that would use it to produce clean energy.

“Through research, we discovered that over 200 million tonnes of biowaste are burnt in India every year. If the country’s bioenergy sector took in all this unused biowaste, it could power 17 per cent of the country’s energy needs,” Suhas told Jahnavi Jethmalani in an interview for The Better India.

Then why is this opportunity not being made use of? The cost involved in collecting and transporting the crop residue is not profitable for either the farmer or the bio-processing industries with the current systems in place.

This is where BiofuelCircle comes in. The company has set up a system of collectivism where farmers get together to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which can eventually turn into rural bioprocessing enterprises.

briquettes
Once the biowaste is converted into briquettes, the value of the biomass doubles.

Designing cost-effective processes

To explain how this would work the company shares — “First, the farmers use their tractors to collect the waste from their land. Then, through the established transport networks of the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), a farmer can bring this biowaste to a centralised space. Finally, the FPO sets up a briquette plant that compresses this biowaste into easily transportable briquettes. The value of loose biomass doubles when it becomes a briquette.”

“With just a little organisation, we can bring the enterprise to the farming community,” says Suhas.

Moreover, BiofuelCircle provides the necessary financial and technical support to the farmers. It has partnered with financial aid agencies, government schemes and NGOs to help the farmers deal with the initial financial constraints. The online digital platform and app will provide rural briquette plants with easy access to credible consumers of biomass.

“The average farmer who owns about 2 acres of land can supplement his annual income by about Rs 10,000 -15,000 or, as I love to say, how much it takes to have two kids in school,” says Ashwin.

Stubble Burning
By supporting farmers to easily dispose of biowaste, stubble burning can be avoided.

BiofuelCircle also supports the farmers to transport biomass to its industrial buyers and deliver biofertilisers back to the farms, which reduces empty truck rides. With successful implementation — “farmers receive extra income, rural entrepreneurship grows, industries increase their output, stubble burning reduces, and the country gains energy security.”

Moreover, the company uses trucks with moving floors. So, within five minutes, these trucks can unload 30 tonnes of biomass briquettes — a job that would take manual labour over six hours. This intervention can bring down the cost of biomass by more than half.

At present, BiofuelCircle works with a dozen FPOs, with over 1,500 farmers actively using the digital platform. Since the pilot project conducted in Maharashtra in 2021, over 25,000 MT of biomass has been traded on the platform.

The company currently operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu; they hope to expand to other states soon.

“As long as there are humans on earth, there will be food and, with it, food waste. The flow of bioenergy will never diminish and our farmers will always have access to a reliable stream of income,” is the belief that drives BiofuelCircle and, through them, the farmers.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
eco warriors

8 Ways Indians Took Path-Breaking Steps & Dedicated Their Lives to Protect the Planet
WS Cover

COVID-19 Booster Shot: 5 Things to Know About Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine
Dream home_11zon

Bengaluru Couple Pays Zero Electricity Bill in Dream Home Made of Mud, Recycled Wood
hemp n co2

Hemp Startup Idea Born Out of Chronic Back Pain Earns Sister Duo Rs 50 Lakh in Revenue
education_board

Which Education Board Is Best for Your Kid? Survey Compares ICSE, CBSE, IB & More
last_film_show poster

All You Need to Know About ‘Last Film Show’, India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023
RRR

RRR for Oscars 2023: The Real-Life Revolutionaries Who Inspired the Film
WS 1

‘Kabita’s Kitchen’ to ‘Aiyyoshraddha’: 9 Stars Who Inspired Us on Social Media in 2022
lizy_john poster

70-YO Turns Everything Mundane into Planters, Grows all her Veggies on the Terrace
best ott carousel-cover (1)

The Best of 2022: 8 Must-Watch OTT Series From India
Carousel cover-best startups (1)

IIT Coaching, Tele-ICUs, E-Cabs & More: 9 Startups That Made 2022 Better
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement