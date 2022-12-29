Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

One Man’s Resolve Has Helped Recycle 1.4 Million Pounds of Used Soap Bars From Hotels

soap recycling

Samir Lakhani started Eco Soap Bank in 2014 to ensure that the poor get access to clean bathing soap by recycling partially used bars from hotels.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

During a trip to rural parts of Columbia in 2014, Samir Lakhani sighted a woman bathing her infant baby using toxic laundry detergent. After some research, he realised that only one per cent of the population of developing countries have access to bathing soaps.

He also noted that while most of the rural population faces a scarcity of soaps, most hotels and motels provide free soaps to their guests which majorly remain unused, partially used, or go to waste.

So, Samir decided to launch an initiative to collect and distribute these extra soaps to the poor. 

He started Eco Soap Bank in 2014 which collects partially used soaps from different locations, sanitises and sterilises them to make fresh soaps. These freshly prepared soap bars are then given to poor people for free.

Samir says that they currently have 16 recycling branches in 10 developing countries. And in the past eight years, they have recycled 1.4 million pounds of soap and have received nine million soap donations.

“No child should suffer from a preventable illness because there wasn’t any soap availability,” says the founder.

Other than just distributing soaps, the initiative makes employment opportunities for women in poverty-stricken areas and also helps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases caused due to lack of hygiene.

Samir, the mastermind behind Eco Soap Bank, bagged a position in the top 10 CNN Hero for 2017 and the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

Watch this video to know more about this initiative:

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
eco warriors

8 Ways Indians Took Path-Breaking Steps & Dedicated Their Lives to Protect the Planet
WS Cover

COVID-19 Booster Shot: 5 Things to Know About Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine
Dream home_11zon

Bengaluru Couple Pays Zero Electricity Bill in Dream Home Made of Mud, Recycled Wood
hemp n co2

Hemp Startup Idea Born Out of Chronic Back Pain Earns Sister Duo Rs 50 Lakh in Revenue
education_board

Which Education Board Is Best for Your Kid? Survey Compares ICSE, CBSE, IB & More
last_film_show poster

All You Need to Know About ‘Last Film Show’, India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023
RRR

RRR for Oscars 2023: The Real-Life Revolutionaries Who Inspired the Film
WS 1

‘Kabita’s Kitchen’ to ‘Aiyyoshraddha’: 9 Stars Who Inspired Us on Social Media in 2022
lizy_john poster

70-YO Turns Everything Mundane into Planters, Grows all her Veggies on the Terrace
best ott carousel-cover (1)

The Best of 2022: 8 Must-Watch OTT Series From India
Carousel cover-best startups (1)

IIT Coaching, Tele-ICUs, E-Cabs & More: 9 Startups That Made 2022 Better
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement