Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

‘I Live My Dream in a Caravan’: A Photographer’s ‘Slow’ Journey Across Indian States

Barty the van

Photographer by profession, Nischay has been exploring the country in his caravan named 'Barty the Van' as a tribute to his mother.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Do you ever dream about packing your bags and setting off to explore our beautiful country? To imbibe its rich culture and heritage, while living an endearing dream!

Well, here’s a guy who is actually living “the” dream, quite fearlessly, in his caravan.

Nischay lives and travels across the country in a caravan. As a kid, he always dreamt of owning a food truck, which gradually transformed into a dream of living in a caravan.

“As a photographer, I had to travel across the country; but now, I do it in ‘Barty – The Van’,” he says.

Nischay named his caravan after his mother Bharti, who passed away in 2021. He informs that even in her last days his mother was a catalyst in fueling his dream of owning this vehicle.

He bought the van in 2022, and it took him five months of hard work before it was finally ready to run on the road.

So far, Nischay has travelled to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. His goal is to travel slowly to experience the rich Indian culture and document it.

Want to know more about his adventures? Watch this video to find out:

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
WS Cover

COVID-19 Booster Shot: 5 Things to Know About Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Vaccine
Dream home_11zon

Bengaluru Couple Pays Zero Electricity Bill in Dream Home Made of Mud, Recycled Wood
hemp n co2

Hemp Startup Idea Born Out of Chronic Back Pain Earns Sister Duo Rs 50 Lakh in Revenue
education_board

Which Education Board Is Best for Your Kid? Survey Compares ICSE, CBSE, IB & More
last_film_show poster

All You Need to Know About ‘Last Film Show’, India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023
RRR

RRR for Oscars 2023: The Real-Life Revolutionaries Who Inspired the Film
WS 1

‘Kabita’s Kitchen’ to ‘Aiyyoshraddha’: 9 Stars Who Inspired Us on Social Media in 2022
lizy_john poster

70-YO Turns Everything Mundane into Planters, Grows all her Veggies on the Terrace
best ott carousel-cover (1)

The Best of 2022: 8 Must-Watch OTT Series From India
Carousel cover-best startups (1)

IIT Coaching, Tele-ICUs, E-Cabs & More: 9 Startups That Made 2022 Better
Poster hockey

The Women Behind India’s Big Hockey Win That Secured Pro League Spot
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement