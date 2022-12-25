Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

How 7 Generations of Sitarmakers Started Making Instruments for India’s Top Musicians

sitarmaker

The story of the Sitarmakers of Miraj dates back to the 18th Century. Even today, sitars, tanpuras and veenas made by these artisans are used by musicians across the country.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Miraj is India’s ancient city of musical instruments. Located in the southern part of Maharashtra, the historic town has been the centre of classical music for over 150 years.

Watch this video know more about India’s ancient city of musical instruments:

The string instruments of India — sitar, tanpura, and veena — made by the ‘Sitarmakers of Miraj’, are used in every corner of the country. Most of India’s top musicians get their equipment made by these legendary craftspersons.

The story of these artisans dates back to the 18th Century.

The Shikalgars were a community of blacksmiths who specialised in making military equipment as well as swords during the rule of the Maratha Empire. However, the introduction of modern weaponry led to a declining market, so the Shikalgar community drifted away from their traditional occupation.

But a turning point came in the lives and livelihoods of these artisans during the reign of Shrimant Balasaheb Patwardhan II when musicians from across the subcontinent were invited to perform in the city. With no place to repair their instruments locally, the King and the musicians turned to the Shikalgar community for help.

Lovers of music themselves, the community learnt the craft so well that they came to be known as ‘Sitarmakers’. Only people with a good understanding of music can master this craft. Hence, music became a thriving industry in Miraj.

To date, their instruments are carved by hand and involve little use of machines. It takes a month and about seven to eight people to make one tanpura. Families work together, overseeing each other’s work, and most workshops make 100-125 sitars and tanpuras a year.

The Sitarmakers have been at this for the last seven generations. But Miraj’s ancient music tradition is slowly dwindling as the surge of electronic instruments has now affected their business. The industry which once employed thousands has only a few hundred left.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
education_board

Which Education Board Is Best for Your Kid? Survey Compares ICSE, CBSE, IB & More
last_film_show poster

All You Need to Know About ‘Last Film Show’, India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023
RRR

RRR for Oscars 2023: The Real-Life Revolutionaries Who Inspired the Film
WS 1

‘Kabita’s Kitchen’ to ‘Aiyyoshraddha’: 9 Stars Who Inspired Us on Social Media in 2022
lizy_john poster

70-YO Turns Everything Mundane into Planters, Grows all her Veggies on the Terrace
best ott carousel-cover (1)

The Best of 2022: 8 Must-Watch OTT Series From India
Carousel cover-best startups (1)

IIT Coaching, Tele-ICUs, E-Cabs & More: 9 Startups That Made 2022 Better
Poster hockey

The Women Behind India’s Big Hockey Win That Secured Pro League Spot
poster sports stars

9 Sports Stars Who Made India Incredibly Proud in 2022
poster civil service officers

Best of 2022: Meet the IAS, IPS, IRS Officers Who Excelled in Governance
Poster mars

Best of 2022: 8 Incredible Discoveries Humanity Made
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement