A New COVID-19 Wave Coming? Should We Travel? Doctor Clarifies FAQs in Viral Post

China is seeing an alarming rise in COVID cases — reports suggest that infections may have already peaked in Beijing. As per a report in the South China Morning Post, there were almost 37 million new infections in the country on Tuesday alone. It further stated that almost 17.56 per cent of China’s population — around 248 million people — were infected within 20 days of December.

This rise in COVID cases has caused worry in India. People want to know whether restrictions are needed. The Union Health Ministry has said that the situation is currently ‘stable’, and there are no immediate plans to impose flight bans etc.

Microbiologist and researcher Dr Gagandeep Kang took to Twitter to explain the situation in China, and how it affects us in detail. So many calls about China, about what that means for India, about XBB, about 3rd waves, about new mandates, about travel bans, about vaccine boosters- thought best to get views out to summarise the current situation. Long thread, be warned 🙂 1/n December 23, 2022

Dr Kang starts by saying that the current COVID-19 variant in China is Omicron, which has evolved within the vaccinated population and is hence more infectious now. The Chinese are getting infected as they have low levels of exposure to natural infection.

She compared the scenario to what we witnessed in India in April-May 2021 and January 2022, saying, “Lots of infections lead to lots of sick people.” This means that China will have lots & lots of infections. Remember India's 100s or 1000s of cases in April-May 2021 and Jan 2022? In the absence of significant mitigations, this will be similar. Lots of infections lead to lots of sick people. 3/n December 23, 2022

Since most people in China have been vaccinated with two doses, she feels that many minor cases of infection can be managed at home. But as the numbers are huge, even a “small proportion getting severely ill means that many people will have severe disease and that a proportion of those will die.”

She adds that risk factors for people getting very sick remain the same; older people and those with comorbidities are bearing the brunt of the outbreak. The risk factors for severity remain the same. Older age (& news from funeral homes in China indicate that the age related mortality pattern has not changed) & co-morbidities will continue to be drivers of severe disease & deaths. Lots being said about 'ineffective' vaccines. 5/n December 23, 2022

Dr Kang then addresses the questions on people’s minds regarding the course of action Indians should take. But since there have been no new variants reported so far, the ones being witnessed in China are variants we have already seen for months before. As far as we know, there are no new variants. China has the capacity to sequence, & we hope it will share data in real time. The variants now circulating in China have been in the rest of the world for months. The behaviour of the virus is not any different from expected. 12/n December 23, 2022

She adds that India already has the two Omicron sub-variants — XBB and BF.7 — saying, “They are not causing more severe disease than delta.” In India as well, we already have XBB and BF.7 (the 2 being hyped as new monsters). They are, like all Omicron subvariants, very good at infecting people because they escape the immune response that prevents infection, but are not causing more severe disease than delta. 13/n December 23, 2022

‘Maintain clinical surveillance’

To successfully manage the virus, she says that China and India should maintain variant and clinical surveillance to “ensure that we detect the signal of any changes in the behaviour of the virus.” What should stable surveillance be? All cause severe acute respiratory infection surveillance at all or sentinel hospitals (depending on resources), detection & investigation of clusters. Periodic serosurveys & environmental surveillance can be useful depending on pathogen. 17/n December 23, 2022

She also feels that randomly increasing testing has little value and that “increasing testing needs a strategic approach.”

Dr Kang says that at the moment, India is doing fine.

“In the absence of an even more highly infectious variant, I do not expect a surge,” she tweets and expresses confidence that we will be able to detect a new variant or surge with our sequencing capacity. A signal maintained over a couple of weeks is a generally useful construct of the shape of the future. Look at where we are in India. There is no signal at the moment, & we are watchful. 22/n December 23, 2022

She further says that booster doses would be required for the elderly; data from other countries prove that. So if you have an elderly person in your family, please get them an additional dose, as a precautionary measure even without any Indian data. May help, unlikely to harm. 25/n— G Kang (@GKangInd) December 23, 2022

Younger, healthier people may also benefit from boosters, she feels, but lack of data means it’s not essential.

What Dr Kang stresses is the need for continued surveillance. So without data & comparative analysis, I am unsure what the need & potential impact a booster vaccination for all will have as a public health programme. But the need for continued surveillance, I am sure about. 27/n— G Kang (@GKangInd) December 23, 2022

She says that the vulnerable must wear masks in unfamiliar company and crowds. For healthy people with little community infection, she feels masks — especially cloth masks, have little value.

If you have any respiratory infection, stay home. If you need to go out, go masked. If you are vulnerable, stay masked in unfamiliar company or if someone around you is obviously ill. If there is a lot of infections/cases in the community, staying masked in crowds is good. 29/n— G Kang (@GKangInd) December 23, 2022

She further says that right now, there is no problem with travelling, adding “Risk perception again, but no need to stop right now. There is a very little infection in India. Travel; wear a mask if you are worried.”

Next FAQ is- should we travel? Risk perception again, but no need to stop right now. There is very little infection in India. Travel, wear a mask if you are worried. Outside India, some places have more infections, wear a mask & go travel (not China at the moment). 31/n— G Kang (@GKangInd) December 23, 2022

