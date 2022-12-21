Looking For Healthier Snack Options? Here Are 8 Homegrown Brands For Guilt-Free Munching

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t end up munching on some snacks, whether at home or in the office. It can, however, often be difficult to get rid of cravings, especially late at night. It’s even harder to escape the guilt that follows.

To put an end to this misery, we’ve curated a list of Indian brands that offer a wide range of healthier alternatives to regular munchies that you can binge on without feeling guilty.

1. Snaqary

Multigrain bajra puris by Snaqary.

A healthy snack brand offering preservative-free snacks from traditional grains, Snaqary was founded by Anchal Abrol and Priya Puri, two mothers from Mumbai, in 2021.

Their snacks are made using organic, plant-based and traditional ingredients with natural flavours. They have products in different ranges like classic, baked snacks, roasted snacks, sauces and dips, puris, sev, sticks and seeds.

They offer multigrain sticks, roasted seeds, baked biscotti, soya-coated peanuts, roasted khakhra, roasted chickpeas, and more. The product price ranges between Rs 10 and Rs 200.

Buy their ready-to-eat multigrain bajra methi puri here.

2. Trick or Treat Foods

Fruit roll-ups by Trick or Treat Foods.

With an aim to provide healthy snacking options for children, Urvashi Srivastava and Shrey Arora from Uttar Pradesh launched Trick or Treat Foods in 2022 using their grandmother’s recipes.

Their fruit roll-ups are made using fruits directly sourced from farmers in South India to ensure quality and consistency. The candies are made with frozen pulp of these fruits. Other than the fruit roll-ups, the brand offers Coco Energy Bars, whose main ingredient is chana sattu, along with dates for sweetness.

Buy their fruit roll-ups here.

3. The Growing Giraffe

Peanut butter and cacao nutrition bar by The Growing Giraffe.

Started in 2018 by Mumbai-based Rukmini Banerji, the Growing Giraffe focuses on making healthy nutritious snacks for infants, toddlers, and even adults.

The brand offers a range of nutritious and delicious on-the-go snack bars and cookies that are free of trans fat, refined sugar and flour, preservatives, artificial flavours and colours. The ingredients used are clean and healthy, making it suitable not just for infants and toddlers but also for grown-ups as well. Their cookies and snack bars are available in a variety of flavours.

Buy their peanut butter and cacao nutrition bar here.

4. Millet Amma

Baked bajra methi bhakhri by Millet Amma.

Millet Amma is a startup launched by Ruchika Bhuwalka in 2018, selling millet dosa and idli batter. The brand uses traditional grains like ragi, foxtail millet, red rice and brown rice, etc, which are organically grown and ethically sourced.

Other than selling batter, the brand also provides a handful of healthy snacks options like millet bhakri, khakhra, chivda, laddoos, etc.

Buy their baked bajra methi bhakhri here.

5. Green Snack Co

Roasted namkeen khatta meetha masala by Green Snack Co.

Offering a nutritious replacement to the regular chips and wafers, the Green Snack Co has introduced a wide range of healthy snacks.

Launched by Jasmine Sharda and Chetan Sharda, the brand uses healthy and nutritious ingredients like kale, quinoa, oats, ragi, etc, to make a delicious range of snacks free of artificial flavourings, preservatives, gluten and MSG. They offer ghee-roasted makhanas, flavoured quinoa puffs, spiced grain sticks, kale crisps, and roasted namkeen mixes among others, alongside nuts and seed mixes.

Buy their roasted namkeen khatta meetha & teekha masala here.

6. OGMO Foods

Whole-grain millet energy bites by OGMO Foods.

Founded by Sanjeeta KK in 2018, OGMO Foods is a Chennai-based startup that offers ready-to-eat breakfast and snack mixes made out of traditional grains.

The brand is her effort to bring “forgotten” ancient grains back to the table. Their products are made of minor millets, a traditional grain that is highly nutritious and gluten-free. These include little millet, barnyard millet, and foxtail millet.

The products are minimally processed without any artificial colour, preservatives or flavours. OGMO Foods also has products made with an ancient and nutritious grain called ‘Mapppillai samba red rice’.

Products include different types of granola mixes, health mixes and energy bars.

Buy their assorted whole-grain millet energy bites here.

7. Snack Ok Please

Mini bakarwadis by Snacks Ok Please.

Another healthy snack brand, Snack Ok Please founded by Rohit Patil claims to use only 100% natural ingredients and zero preservatives.

Their snacks are free of MSG, artificial colour, or flavour and are made using handpicked premium quality ingredients. The brand has a good range of traditional namkeens including farsan mix, cornflakes mix, garlic mix, masala peanuts, mini bakarwadi, Mumbai bhel boondi, mini kachori, etc, as well as several snack combos.

Buy their mini bakarwadis here.

8. Nourish Organics

Almond buckwheat cookies by Nourish Organics.

Launched by Seema Jindal, Nourish Organics uses healthy, organic and natural ingredients to make tasty and nutritious cookies, energy bars, breakfast cereals and more.

All of their products contain wholesome and clean ingredients that are added only at recommended levels. Their nutrition bars claim to have all essential plant proteins, essential vitamins and minerals and are rich in antioxidants and fibre.

Buy their almond buckwheat cookies here.

Edited by Divya Sethu