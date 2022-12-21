ISRO Announces Research Vacancies, Salaries Up to Rs 54000/Month; Details Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from qualified candidates to fill vacancies for junior research fellow, research associateship and project associateship.

The recruitment is being conducted at Space Applications Centre (SAC) that engages in the design of ISRO’s space instruments for terrestrial and planetary missions, as well as development and operationalisation of space technology for societal benefits.

Things to know:

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

The applicants must have completed MTech or MSc with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

They should also have qualified either CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) conducted by MHRD.

Only passed candidates and not students awaiting results are eligible to apply.

There are 27 vacancies for junior research fellows, five vacancies in research associateship and one vacancy in project associateship.

The maximum age limit is 28 years for JRF and 35 years for the other two categories, as on 8 January 2023.

Shortlisted candidates must go through an interview process before final selection.

Junior Research Fellows will be engaged initially for one year and are extendable for up to five years based on assessment of their work.

The maximum period of engagement for the research associate and project associate is three and five years, respectively.

The salaries fall between Rs 31,000 and Rs 54,000.

There is no application fee for any post.

For more information, go through the official notification.

How to apply:

Go to the official website of ISRO, SAC.

Pick the role and fill the online application.

Provide necessary details and upload documents to receive a registration number that has to be saved carefully.

Take a print out of the application.

The print out along with a passport size photo has to be provided at the time of interview, whose date would be notified via email.

For more information, read the official notification.

Date of commencement of online application – 19 December 2022, 9 am.

Last date to submit applications – 8 January 2023, 5 pm.

In case of queries, contact 079 2691 3157.