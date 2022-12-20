10 Home Chefs to Order Your Delicious Traditional Christmas Lunch From

As the festive season is here, the excitement almost assumes a life of its own, creeping into every home. In the midst of all the cheer and merriment, a traditional Christmas lunch is one of the most awaited highlights of the season — a classic roast chicken marinating in the oven, the aroma of smoked salmon wafting through the rooms, perfectly scalloped potatoes and green beans and cranberry sauce.

Getting your hand on a traditional Christmas lunch may be tricky if you are away from home. That doesn’t mean you must miss out on all the fun. Here’s a list of home chefs across India who will deliver it to you.

1. Katy’s Kitchen, Mumbai

A traditional Christmas cake soaked in rum and made with fruits, Picture credits: Instagram: Katy’s Kitchen

A sumptuous lunch awaits when you order from Katy’s Kitchen in Mumbai. Their traditional Christmas meal includes a pork vindaloo, an Irish mutton stew, and a stuffed roast chicken and ends with a delectable brandy butter Christmas pudding.

The pudding boasts of a delightful filling of booze-soaked fruit, almonds, candied ginger and grated apples and, of course, a brandy sauce.

Place order here: 09820136511

2. Lazy Suzy, Bengaluru

Roast chicken with cranberry sauce, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Picture credits: Instagram: Lazy Suzy

The Indira Nagar haunt invites you to celebrate Christmas with their traditional feast of five dishes, available on Christmas eve and Christmas day. The roast chicken, the plum pudding and juicy meats served on the platter will fulfil all your cravings. Keep space for their banana caramel ice cream that poses competition to other desserts.

Place your order here: 080 2527 2737

3. Curly Sue Pork, Bengaluru

With 100 per cent handmade masalas and a lovingly guarded recipe that has been handed down through generations, Curly Sue’s meals are truly heritage on a plate. And what’s more exciting is that this year they have come up with a Christmas menu that exudes this very finesse.

Vindaloo, spicy sausage, pulled pork, chilly pork, mushroom pickles, caramelised onions and more are what you are in for.

Place your order here.

4. Gusto by Sanhita, Delhi

Pork roast and chicken roast are the highlights of the menu, Picture credits: Instagram: Gusto by Sanhita

As part of the Christmassy affair by Sanhita you will have porchetta — skin on belly rolled, wrapped around a pork loin, trussed, seasoned and oven-ready; honey glazed ham — deboned, whole muscle; gypsy ham — deboned, smoked, whole muscle and smoked bacon.

There are also fennel sausages and chile pepper sausages that are available on order.

Place your order here.

5. Julia’s Goan Kitchen, Delhi

You can order a traditional Goan lunch from Julia’s Goan Kitchen, Picture credits: Instagram: Julia’s Goan Kitchen

The recipes at Julia’s Kitchen have been tried and tested by matriarch Dr Maria Julia Leela De Sequeira Gill, whose daughter now runs the venture. Amid the blend of spices, flavours and aromas, the dishes that stand out include chicken cafreal made with a heritage recipe that has been passed down through generations.

Place your order here.

6. Citron Patisserie, Kolkata

Why rely on a Christmas lunch when you can have a feast of desserts right after? That’s what the Citron Patisserie headed by chefs Radhika Chatterjee and Srishti Seal offers. As part of their Christmas dessert menu this year, they have orange and almond biscotti, spiced carrot cupcakes, macarons, chocolate and strawberry teacake and of course the traditional Christmas cake.

Place your order here: +91 74399 28387

7. Nuun, The Flavour of Food, Bengaluru

Started by Kheyali Vaze who grew up watching her grandparents cook various culinary surprises, Kheyali went on to start Nuun, previously based in Goa and now in Bengaluru. You now have the chance to experience her culinary prowess through her range of food items on the winter menu.

These include deviled eggs, glazed chicken wings, butter garlic potatoes, roast chicken and a heavenly apple crumble.

Place your order here: +91 9422013093

8. Gonzo G’s, Bengaluru

Whether it is beef curries, pork, cured gammon with fruit mostarda, or even a Belacan shrimp paste, the menu at Gonzo G’s is out of this world. Your Christmas lunch cannot go wrong with a poached smoked pork belly or a beef and gongura pickle.

Place your order here.

9. Dough & Creme, Mumbai

The home kitchen boasts a holiday menu that will have you wishing Christmas came more often. Their range of foods includes pigs in a blanket, parmesan sprouts salad, garlic mash potato, bacon-wrapped dates, potato au gratin, slow-cooked parmesan garlic chicken, chicken sausage cranberry pot pie, holiday roasted veggies and more.

Place your order here: 96198 69971

10. Jordan Dsouza, Mumbai

This Mumbai chef makes a mean ‘turducken’ — a deboned chicken stuffed with pork or a meat of your choice, then stuffed into a deboned duck and the entire combination stuffed into a deboned turkey.

For those who’d like to try something less daring, there is the crackling suckling pig that you can go for. The suckling is roasted to a perfect degree that renders the skin just the right amount of crisp, blistered and crackling.

Place your order here: 9819913114