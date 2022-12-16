Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

What Makes Makhana or Fox Nuts So Expensive? All About India’s Loved Superfood

All about makhana, india's superfood

Makhana, also called lotus seeds or fox nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients and make a healthy snack. Watch this video to learn what makes it special and expensive!

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

In the past few years, makhana or fox nut or lotus seeds have gained popularity as a go-to snack. It is said to come with a lot of health benefits — high in antioxidants, rich in micronutrients, and helpful in weight loss.

Bihar is the major producer of this superfood; reports state that it produces 90 per cent of the world’s production. The ‘Mithila Makhana’ was awarded the geographical indication (GI) tag by the government in August 2022 to help farmers.

Even though makhana is locally produced, these seeds are expensive — one kg costing anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 1500 — the reason being the difficulty in procuring these seeds.

According to makhana.org, the entire processing of this seed is a laborious process.

The first step is seed collection which requires skilled labour. Reports suggest that the harvest is done from 9 am to 4 pm by skilled farmers, who wade into the muddy ponds with long bamboo pools and collect the seeds from the bottom of the plants, which have spiky thorns.

The second step involves cleaning and storage. Once collected, the seeds are stored in a device called gaanja. After a two-step cleaning process, they are sun-dried for a couple of hours.

The third step all processed seeds undergo is grading. The seeds procured in different sizes are passed through 10 different sieves.

They are then heated in cast iron pans or earthen pitchers by placing them over a fire. Next, they are kept at ambient temperatures for three days, which is called tempering. After that, they are roasted and popped, polished, and finally packaged and ready for consumption.

Edited by Pranita Bhat

Sources
Healthline
Makhana.org

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Poster mars

Best of 2022: 8 Incredible Discoveries Humanity Made
poster hoovu

Sisters Build Subscription Model For Puja Flower Delivery, Clock Turnover of Rs 8 Cr/Year
Kempegowde Airport T2 (1)

How to Experience Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 in the Metaverse
Food fried in oil

Couple Turns 3 Million Litres of Used Cooking Oil into Biodiesel
Geminids Poster

Witness Dazzling Geminids, The 200-YO Meteor Shower to Hit Bengaluru Tonight
Alakh Pandey

Amazon Show’s Real-Life ‘Physics-Wallah’ is a College Dropout Who Built $100 Mn Startup
presidential_awards

Who is Krishna Vavilala? 84-YO Andhra-Born American Who Won US Presidential Honour
Tom Kiron (1)

Ex-Banker Builds Organic Food Forest, Sells 10 Tonne Produce/Year in UK, Germany
Iconic eateries_11zon

24 Iconic Eateries from Pre-Independence India that are Loved Even Today
Terrace garden (1)_11zon

Our Self-Sustaining Terrace Garden Has 450 Plants & I Remember Where I Got Each From
Multi millet idli

‘I Hated Idli Once’: Vizag Man Sells Multi Millet Idlis Wrapped in Leaves
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement