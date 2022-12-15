Topics

Indian Oil’s New Rechargeable, Solar Cooking Stove Can be Used Indoors & Substitute LPG

Indian oil has developed surya nutan, a solar cooking device

Indian Oil has developed an indoor solar cooking device called Surya Nutan, which harnesses solar energy without having to be kept outside.

In 2021, Indian Oil and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas developed a device called Surya Nutan, a solar cooktop.

Surya Nutan is a stationary, rechargeable indoor solar cooking device. The patented product was designed and developed by Indian Oil’s R&D centre in Faridabad.

It uses the sun’s energy to cook food in the kitchen through a cable that carries the solar energy captured through the solar panels on the roof. It’s unique as it does not need to be placed under the sun.

The device offers an online cooking mode while charging through the sun, and it also works in a hybrid mode, where it can work on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously. Therefore, it can be used during all seasons.

This solar device is significant considering our nation’s energy situation — India currently imports 50 per cent of its LPG requirements. Such a stove can reduce India’s carbon dioxide emissions too, said the Indian Oil press release.

“One kilogram of LPG saved (using the stove) will mitigate three carbon dioxide emissions,” said IOC Director (R&D) S S V Ramakumar to Economic Times. He also said that the prototype is being tested at 60 locations like Ladakh where solar intensity is high.

Surya Nutan has three models priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 23,000, and the top model can cook all meals for a family of four.

Sources
‘Indian Oil unveils indoor solar cooking stove, Surya Nutan’ Published on 22 June 2022 Courtesy Economic Times

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)

