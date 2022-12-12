Topics

Topics

The Better Academy

24-YO Constable Went Undercover as College Student to Crack Indore Medical Ragging Case

Constable Shalini Chouhan

Shalini Chouhan, a newly inducted constable from Indore went undercover as a student at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore to crack a brutal ragging case.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

Shalini Chouhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh joined the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College as a fresher a few months ago. She attended classes just like any other student, but for a very different reason.

The 24-year-old, who was in reality a newly inducted constable with the MP Police, was on a mission to crack a major ragging case in the college. She went undercover for almost three months as a student and cracked the six-month-old ragging case.

Disguised as a college student, Shalini was able to identify 11 senior students who were accused of brutal ragging of a group of first-year MBBS students in July this year. She spent hours on campus interacting with students every day and found the culprits after gathering solid evidence.

The MP police who had a hard time cracking this case found Shalini to be the perfect fit for an undercover operation. She dressed up like a college student, carried a bag full of books, spent hours in the canteen, and made friends with the students while keeping an eye on the suspected seniors.

Shy in nature, Shalini, who hails from Bagli, found the operation to be challenging at first. Her seniors instructed her to get pally with others students to encourage them to open up to her, and it seems to have worked out.

“I used to spend five to six hours at the canteen every day at intervals so that it would seem like I was a student, and not just hanging around there all day, talking to all kinds of people. Slowly, with the help of my team, I could single out the seniors who were ragging freshers,” Shalini told the Times of India.

According to media reports, nine out of the 11 accused identified were arrested on 8 October 2022, and all 11 students have been suspended from the college and hostel for three months.

Edited by Pranita Bhat; Photo credit: Shalini Chouhan (Facebook)

Sources:
How Woman Cop Posed As College Student For 3 Months To Crack Ragging Case, by Anurag Dwary; published by NDTV on 12 December 2022.
‘Fresher’ turns out to be cop, cracks ragging case, published by Time of India on 12 December 2022.

Sounds Interesting? Share it now!

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons.

Please read these FAQs before contributing.

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Let us know how you felt

  • love
  • like
  • inspired
  • support
  • appreciate
Alakh Pandey

Amazon Show’s Real-Life ‘Physics-Wallah’ is a College Dropout Who Built $100 Mn Startup
presidential_awards

Who is Krishna Vavilala? 84-YO Andhra-Born American Who Won US Presidential Honour
Tom Kiron (1)

Ex-Banker Builds Organic Food Forest, Sells 10 Tonne Produce/Year in UK, Germany
Iconic eateries_11zon

24 Iconic Eateries from Pre-Independence India that are Loved Even Today
Terrace garden (1)_11zon

Our Self-Sustaining Terrace Garden Has 450 Plants & I Remember Where I Got Each From
Multi millet idli

‘I Hated Idli Once’: Vizag Man Sells Multi Millet Idlis Wrapped in Leaves

23-YO Engineer Says ‘Don’t Sell Old 2-Wheelers’; Converts Them into EVs in 2 Days

Indian Startup Won 1 Million Pound ‘Eco-Oscars’; Helps Farmers Double Their Income
Heart attack (1)

Why Are Young Indians Suffering From More & More Heart Attacks? Cardiologist Explains
ravalgaon

Ravalgaon, A History: The Forgotten Village Behind India’s Beloved Candies
Fiama 1_11zon

How an Indian Brand is Supporting Mental Well-being with Access to Affordable Therapy
X
X
 
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement