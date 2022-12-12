24-YO Constable Went Undercover as College Student to Crack Indore Medical Ragging Case

Shalini Chouhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh joined the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College as a fresher a few months ago. She attended classes just like any other student, but for a very different reason.

The 24-year-old, who was in reality a newly inducted constable with the MP Police, was on a mission to crack a major ragging case in the college. She went undercover for almost three months as a student and cracked the six-month-old ragging case.

Disguised as a college student, Shalini was able to identify 11 senior students who were accused of brutal ragging of a group of first-year MBBS students in July this year. She spent hours on campus interacting with students every day and found the culprits after gathering solid evidence.

The MP police who had a hard time cracking this case found Shalini to be the perfect fit for an undercover operation. She dressed up like a college student, carried a bag full of books, spent hours in the canteen, and made friends with the students while keeping an eye on the suspected seniors.

Shy in nature, Shalini, who hails from Bagli, found the operation to be challenging at first. Her seniors instructed her to get pally with others students to encourage them to open up to her, and it seems to have worked out.

“I used to spend five to six hours at the canteen every day at intervals so that it would seem like I was a student, and not just hanging around there all day, talking to all kinds of people. Slowly, with the help of my team, I could single out the seniors who were ragging freshers,” Shalini told the Times of India.

According to media reports, nine out of the 11 accused identified were arrested on 8 October 2022, and all 11 students have been suspended from the college and hostel for three months.

Edited by Pranita Bhat; Photo credit: Shalini Chouhan (Facebook)

